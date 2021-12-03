Extraordinary General Meeting of New Wave Group AB (publ)

KUNGÄLV, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wave Group AB held an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on 3 December 2021. Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the EGM was carried out through postal voting without physical attendance, pursuant to temporary legislation.

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a dividend of SEK 4.00 per share.

Record date for entitlement to receive dividend will be Tuesday 7 December 2021.

Minutes from the EGM, including complete resolutions, will be available on the company's website www.nwg.se.

3 December 2021

New Wave Group AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Torsten Jansson President and CEO Phone: +46 (0) 31 712 89 01

Göran Härstedt 1st Senior Vice President Phone: +46 (0) 703 62 56 11

