OTC Markets Group Welcomes Envirotech Vehicles Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (OTCQX: EVTV), a provider of new purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Envirotech Vehicles Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Envirotech Vehicles Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "EVTV." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQX an upgrade that we believe will expand our visibility to a larger investor audience," commented Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles. "We are seeing tremendous momentum in our business related to growing market recognition of our best in class electric trucks and vans and we are benefitting from favorable legislation like the American Jobs Plan and the recently passed infrastructure bill, both of which promote the transition to EVs and incentivize businesses to make the switch. We believe we are well positioned to drive continued growth and enhanced shareholder value and anticipate that our presence on the OTCQX will enhance our efforts to reach the broader investor community."

About Envirotech Vehicles Inc.

A provider of new purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on total cost of ownership.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

