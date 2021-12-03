Whirlpool Brand Takes Home Popular Science's 2021 Best Of What's New Award For Laundry Innovation

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool brand's latest laundry innovation has been honored in Popular Science's 2021 Best of What's New Awards, which recognizes breakthrough products and technologies that represent significant advancements in their specific categories. An industry-first washing machine, the Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator has been recognized in the Home category.

"The ongoing recognition of our latest laundry innovation continues to humble us. Earning this award from a prestigious program like Popular Science's Best of What's New Awards is very exciting," said Nelly Martinez, senior brand manager at Whirlpool. "We create these laundry machines with the goal of making caring for loved ones easier on our customers, and it reminds us why we come to work every day when we get recognition like this."

Earlier this year, the company launched the Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with industry-first 2 in 1 Removable Agitator , which is designed to give consumers the flexibility to customize their washing machine to meet their needs and provide the best care for their loved ones by caring for their clothing. It features a removable agitator post that can be easily swapped in or out of the machine depending on the type of items being washed and frees up space for bigger or bulkier loads of laundry as needed. The washing machine also features the Whirlpool® Load & Go™ Dispenser, enabling consumers to skip the step of adding detergent to every load for up to 20 loads.* The Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator is a smart washing machine that can be connected to the Whirlpool® App to streamline laundry routines.**

"The Best of What's New Awards celebrates the year's greatest feats of human ingenuity - the steps towards safer, healthier, more-sustainable and happier days ahead," said Corinne Iozzio, editor in chief, Popular Science. "Despite the supply chain challenges making headlines in 2021, breakthroughs across all our categories have helped us glimpse a future brimming with possibilities. This collection, which includes everything from an artificial intelligence mapping more-efficient airline routes to mountain-bike shocks that adjust themselves on the fly, is full of items we're proud to dub the Best of What's New."

As one of America's oldest and most trusted magazine brands, the editors of Popular Science have reviewed thousands of products in search of the top 100 innovations. Best of What's New Awards are presented to products and technologies in 10 categories: Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering, Entertainment, Gadgets, Health, Home, Personal Care, Sports & Outdoors, and Security.

*Based on an 8-lb. load.

**WTW8127LC washer only. Appliance must be set to remote enable. WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect.

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means most flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand created and continues outpacing goals of its Care Counts™ Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance – access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of major home appliances. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA . Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

About Popular Science

Established in 1872, Popular Science is one of America's oldest and most trusted magazine brands. Popular Science has a legacy of bringing readers groundbreaking innovations and discoveries, demystifying the world, and examining everything from the marvels of deep space to the secret lives of everyday staples. Popular Science makes science and tech engaging, approachable, and inclusive to keep readers, listeners, and viewers plugged in to and excited about the world around them. Popular Science is part of Recurrent Ventures, a privately held media company that includes brands like The Drive, Futurism, and Outdoor Life as well as the licensing group responsible for Popular Science's line of Telescopes, STEM toys, children's books, and more.

