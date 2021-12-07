Beyond the Cyber 5: Pivotree and VTEX to Host Exclusive Webinar on Digital Commerce

Session to focus on strategies for turning peak holiday shopping season success into Q1'22 profits

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree'' or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, invites business and IT leaders to attend an exclusive live webinar, Beyond the Cyber 5: Turning Holiday Season Success into Q1 Profits, hosted by James Urbati, GM of Commerce, Pivotree, and Jared Blank, Chief Marketing Officer at VTEX, a Pivotree partner and leading provider of a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers.

This time of year marks an important period for many retailers, with some of them making upwards of 50 per cent of their annual revenue in the days leading up to the holidays. This year, Adobe Analytics has projected digital sales from November 1 to December 31 will hit $207 billion, which would represent record levels and gains of 10 per cent over the prior year. Some Pivotree clients are seeing record-breaking results to-date, with more e-commerce activity to come as shoppers spread out their spending over the holiday period.

As 2021 comes to a close, the Cyber 5 period—Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday—provides retailers with an important opportunity to generate revenue and evaluate their sales and marketing strategies throughout the year. Pivotree and VTEX industry experts will take a look at ecommerce and its different facets, such as marketing, merchandising and sales operation, sharing examples of what success looks like.

"For many brands, Cyber 5 marks a monumental time to put their commerce platforms to the test as they face the highest transaction volumes of the year. It also provides us with clarity to assess the effectiveness of current strategies, and find ways to improve customer experiences, including exploring headless strategies that require smaller teams to manage, and cloud technologies to avoid downtime and prevent stockouts," said James Urbati, GM of Commerce, Pivotree.

"Learning and building upon Cyber 5 represents a big opportunity for brands to optimize their ecommerce platforms," said Jared Blank, Chief Marketing Officer at VTEX. "Leveraging data and insights from the peak holiday shopping season we can help our customers develop strong strategies to address any issues with their technology and use advanced cloud-based solutions to capture more transactions, and secure more sales."

Experts from Pivotree and VTEX will explore the best practices to ensure smooth operations, a lack of downtime and tips for preventing stockouts. They'll also introduce key business KPIs to watch for, and suggest strategies to systemize the setup. The learnings are aimed to guide practitioners to evolve their platforms and showcase effective techniques to increase the efficiency of their systems.

To attend or learn more:

What : Beyond the Cyber 5: Turning Holiday Season Success into Q1 Profits; hosted by James Urbati , GM of Commerce at Pivotree and Jared Blank , Chief Marketing Officer at VTEX

When : December 9, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST

Where: Learn more and register : Learn more and register here

About Pivotree

Pivotree is a leader in frictionless commerce with expertise in eCommerce, MDM, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Supply Chain solutions. It is an end-to-end vendor supporting clients from strategy, platform selection, deployment, and hosting through to ongoing support. It operates as a single expert resource to help companies adapt relentlessly in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape. Leading and innovative clients rely on Pivotree's deep expertise to choose enterprise-proven solutions and design, build, and connect critical systems to run smoothly at defining moments in a commerce business. Pivotree serves as a trusted partner to over 170 market-leading brands and forward-thinking B2C and B2B companies, including many companies in the Fortune 1000. With offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.pivotree.com.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and features. We are trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries, who rely on VTEX to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way*.



*As of FY ended on December 31st, 2020.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pivotree Inc.