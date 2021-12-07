Bridgestone Retail Operations Names Russell Rhodes 2021 ASE Master Technician of the Year - The Texas-based Firestone Complete Auto Care technician has amassed 28 ASE certifications that qualify him to handle the most challenging mechanical services and maintenance.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, announced today that Russell Rhodes is the company's 2021 Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Master Technician of the Year. One of only 42 individuals industry-wide to receive ASE World Class certification, Rhodes was recently honored at an awards ceremony held by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.

(L to R): ASE President and CEO Tim Zilke, retired BSRO Training Manager Glenn Dahl, Russell Rhodes, and ASE Chairman Mark Polke.

Rhodes has worked as a lead technician at a Bridgestone-owned Firestone Complete Auto Care store in Temple, Texas, for more than five years. During that time, he has amassed 28 ASE certifications and several advanced certifications that qualify him to handle the most challenging mechanical services and maintenance. This year, those certifications earned Rhodes the title of ASE World Class technician – a recognition only achieved by 2,200 individuals worldwide since 1986. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Rhodes regularly provides guidance and support to his fellow teammates and volunteers to help his south Texas community.

"Russell has demonstrated a consistent commitment to growth, always with the goal of providing Firestone Complete Auto Care customers with the most trusted tire and automotive service," said Marko Ibrahim, president, BSRO. "We are grateful for his leadership and incredibly proud of his remarkable achievements, particularly the ASE World Class certification achieved by so few. We are honored to recognize Russell's dedication to our customers and thank him for driving our business forward."

ASE Technician of the Year honorees are submitted by their employers based on rigorous criteria including ASE test scores, on-the-job performance and community activities. Each year, BSRO considers teammates from its more than 2,200 retail locations in the U.S. that operate under the brand names Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works. Achieving ASE Technician of the Year recognition is one of the highest honors a technician in the vehicle service industry can receive.

For more Bridgestone company news, visit BridgestoneAmericas.com.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

About Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC:

Bridgestone Retail Operations, LLC (BSRO) is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. and operates the largest network of company-owned automotive service providers in the world — more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States — including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works store locations. Credit First National Association and Firestone Complete Fleet Care operations are also part of BSRO. BSRO is a member of the Bridgestone Americas family of companies.

