Deck the Holiday Table with Serving, Decorating and Hosting Tips from The Honey Baked Ham Company®

ATLANTA, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving in the rearview, holiday hosts are back into the swing of accommodating out-of-town visitors, serving hungry guests and decorating for the holidays. With so much to do, the season can often become a stressor. The Honey Baked Ham Company is here to help every entertainer with mouthwatering meals, convenient delivery and in-store shopping options, gift ideas and hosting tips.

Whether you are hosting the entire extended family or celebrating with a small get-together and a quiet night, these tips from HoneyBaked® will help put the joy back in entertaining.

Savor and save. Plan ahead and save $5 on any Bone-In Half Ham or Holiday Meal during Gold Pick-Up Days at HoneyBaked. Valid December 20 – 21, 2021 with Plan ahead and saveon any Bone-In Half Ham or Holiday Meal during Gold Pick-Up Days at HoneyBaked. Valid– 21, 2021 with coupon

Skip the cooking. Try out ready-made ® , Bone-In Half topped with HoneyBaked's signature, sweet and crunchy glaze along with two different, 2-Pack Heat 'N Serve Sides like Green Bean Casserole, Maple Sweet Potato Souffle or Double Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese. For smaller gatherings, try the Quarter Ham Meal. Try out ready-made Holiday Meals from HoneyBaked. The Signature Honey Baked Ham Meal serves 10-16 and comes with a Honey Baked Ham, Bone-In Half topped with HoneyBaked's signature, sweet and crunchy glaze along with two different, 2-Pack Heat 'N Serve Sides like Green Bean Casserole, Maple Sweet Potato Souffle or Double Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese. For smaller gatherings, try the Quarter Ham Meal.

Choose convenience. Avoid long lines and all the last-minute shoppers by purchasing your holiday meal online and picking up at the nearest Avoid long lines and all the last-minute shoppers by purchasing your holiday meal online and picking up at the nearest HoneyBaked location . Select products can also be ordered at honeybaked.com and shipped right to your doorstep.

Let the experts help. Check out lifestyle and entertaining influencers Check out lifestyle and entertaining influencers Sarah Joy and the Cooper family for easy tutorials on creating the perfect tablescape to complement your holiday decorations and HoneyBaked centerpiece.

Shop unique gifts . Create real smiles with . Create real smiles with HamFam originals like the Hamjamas – for adults and kids – or try out stocking stuffers like the HoneyBaked Signature Sauces and gift cards.

Don't forget to breathe! We all need a little time for self-care this holiday season. Don't let the chaos of this time of year cause stress! Try the We all need a little time for self-care this holiday season. Don't let the chaos of this time of year cause stress! Try the HoneyBaked Relaxation Kits or "Crave the Glaze" Scented Candle for a night of recharging!

"The holidays are a time for gathering around a delicious meal, seeing loved ones, reflecting on the past year and anticipating all that's in store for the next," said JoAnn Herold, Chief Marketing Officer at The Honey Baked Ham Company. "HoneyBaked helps you plan and host with ease so you can savor every second with family and friends this holiday season."

Happy holidays from The Honey Baked Ham Company!

About The Honey Baked Ham Company®:

For more than 60 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life's special moments. HoneyBaked's origins began when founder Harry J. Hoenselaar patented a spiral-slicing ham machine, making way for the first HoneyBaked® Store in Detroit, Mich. Since that momentous opening in 1957, the family-owned company has grown to more than 400 locations nationwide, serving its signature spiral-sliced Honey Baked Ham® with sweet and crunchy glaze, premium turkey breast, heat-and-serve sides, desserts, sandwiches and more. Offering convenient meals using the best ingredients, HoneyBaked will make every occasion a little more memorable, whether you're dining in-store, picking up or ordering online. For more information visit www.honeybaked.com and connect on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

