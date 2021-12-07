Enbridge Inc. Announces Three Percent Quarterly Dividend Increase for 2022

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022. The declared dividend represents a three percent increase from the prior quarterly rate and the twenty-seventh consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

On December 6, 2021, the Enbridge Board of Directors declared the following quarterly dividends. All dividends are payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Common Shares $0.860 Preference Shares, Series A $0.34375 Preference Shares, Series B $0.21340 Preference Shares, Series C $0.15719 Preference Shares, Series D $0.27875 Preference Shares, Series F $0.29306 Preference Shares, Series H $0.27350 Preference Shares, Series J US$0.30540 Preference Shares, Series L US$0.30993 Preference Shares, Series N $0.31788 Preference Shares, Series P $0.27369 Preference Shares, Series R $0.25456 Preference Shares, Series 1 US$0.37182 Preference Shares, Series 3 $0.23356 Preference Shares, Series 5 US$0.33596 Preference Shares, Series 7 $0.27806 Preference Shares, Series 9 $0.25606 Preference Shares, Series 11 $0.24613 Preference Shares, Series 13 $0.19019 Preference Shares, Series 15 $0.18644 Preference Shares, Series 17 $0.321875 Preference Shares, Series 19 $0.30625

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which owns approximately 1,766 megawatts (net) in renewable power generation capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media

Jesse Semko

Toll Free: (888) 992-0997

Email: media@enbridge.com

Investment Community

Jonathan Morgan

Toll Free: (800) 481-2804

Email: investor.relations@enbridge.com

