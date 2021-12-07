Essity on CDP's prestigious A List for sustainability

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity has once again been recognized for its leadership in sustainability by the global non-profit environmental organization CDP. The company was awarded a place on CDP's prestigious A List for its work in combating deforestation. Essity is also recognized for its environmental leadership in the index for climate change, achieving A- from CDP.

With its ambitious efforts to prevent deforestation and promote responsible forestry, Essity is a leader in terms of its objectives, actions, and transparency in the environmental field. One of the ways Essity works to combat deforestation is through the Consumer Goods Forum and its Forest Positive Coalition of Action, in which Essity, together with other companies and organizations, systematically addresses deforestation and forest destruction and promotes biological diversity. In 2021, Essity has, for example, co-financed a project that aims to increase the uptake of sustainable forest management practices in north-western Russia, as well as engage communities and other local stakeholders in a landscape planning process.

"Through our leading hygiene and health solutions, we improve well-being around the world. As part of our continuous work to reduce our environmental footprint, we have set clear sustainability goals. We have roadmaps in place for achieving these goals and an active agenda. CDP's recognition demonstrates that we are making important progress, thereby yielding improvements for our customers, consumers and our planet", says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

CDP's annual environment-related data collection and assessment process is widely recognized as the leading benchmark when it comes to ensuring the transparency of companies' environmental activities.

Click here to view all the companies that made this year's CDP A list.

