InventHelp Inventor Develops Urinary Incontinence Product for Men (TPA-3067)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective barrier between garments and wetness stains for men who experience post-micturition dribble or other urinary incontinence issues," said an inventor, from Valrico, Fla., "so I invented the BOXER BIBS. My design eliminates the discomfort and embarrassment associated with bulky pads and protective underwear or adult diapers."

The invention prevents wetness, circular stains and odors on pants or shorts caused by drops of urine. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional incontinence products. As a result, it eliminates the embarrassment of men having to purchase and use female panty liners and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a compact and discreet design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for men with urinary incontinence. Additionally, it is producible in design variations just for men and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TPA-3067, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

