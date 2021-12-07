Multiple Products now available at Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, Office Depot and Ace Hardware

Philips Water Solutions Launches In U.S. Retail Multiple Products now available at Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, Office Depot and Ace Hardware

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AquaShield, a global brand partner of health technology company Philips, has just launched multiple Philips Water products at Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, Office Depot and Ace Hardware. Aiming at transforming the way people consume water, this is the first time the Philips brand's hydration products will be available at US retailers.

Philips GoZero™ Water Bottles

"We are thrilled to bring the innovation of Philips Water filtration to the consumers through our retail partners who know the importance of offering customers on-the-go water solutions." said Alex Rishoj, CEO of AquaShield.

The Philips GoZero™ collection of products were designed to sustainably filter and refresh water on-the-go. The GoZero™ Everyday bottle, GoZero™ Active bottle, GoZero™ Smart UV bottle and filter refills are now available with a quick click of a button on Target.com, Bed Bath and Beyond.com and in select Office Depot and Ace Hardware stores.

Apart from the hydration bottles category, Philips GoZero™ is unveiling its first Sparkling Water Maker for $69.99 at Ace Hardware. In three easy steps, customers can make sparkling beverages by filling, twisting and pressing to customize the carbonation levels based on preference.

The Philips GoZero™ Sparkling Water Maker follows the launch of a number of innovative products. Earlier this year, Philips Water won two notable Red Dot design awards and two IF design awards for its GoZero Smart and GoZero Active water bottles.

About AquaShield

AquaShield Health Technology Company, a former Philips company, is the global exclusive brand licensee for Philips Water Solutions. AquaShield is focused on providing a complete water solution to consumers with their water purification, heating and smart-washing product portfolio, and it's active globally with sales in more than 30 countries.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) (AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AquaShield