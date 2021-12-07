REI Systems Wins OCC Recompete to Manage and Migrate Applications to the Appian Cloud

STERLING, Va., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) awarded REI Systems a 5-year contract valued at $32 million to support the Appian platform and products spanning operations, compliance, and business investment activities. OCC is a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury with a mission to ensure that national banks and federal savings associations operate in a safe and sound manner, provide fair access to financial services, treat customers fairly, and comply with applicable laws and regulations.

REI will be primarily responsible for maintaining and developing software to increase OCC's efficiency and reduce operating costs by leveraging the low-code Appian platform.

"We are excited to continue our 10-year relationship with OCC and work alongside them to meet the agency's evolving business needs to ensure safe and sound banking systems for citizens," stated Samidha Manu, REI's vice president. Shyam Salona, REI's chief executive officer, said, "This award is of the highest importance to REI's ongoing commitment to support federal financial agencies."

