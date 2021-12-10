FortuneBuilders Hosts Second Virtual Real Estate Conference FortuneBuilders takes its biggest real estate event online for the second time this December.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FortuneBuilders , the nation's premier real estate education and investing company, hosted its eighth annual Real Estate Ignite conference online from Friday, December 3rd through Sunday, December 5th.

Than Merrill on stage at FortuneBuilders Real Estate Ignite

Real Estate Ignite is FortuneBuilders' largest real estate conference of the year and has hosted thousands of guests from across the country in previous years. Last year the event had 1,548 people stream the event in their first virtual real estate conference. The event was run virtually for the second year in a row, allowing attendees to tune in from the comfort and safety of their own homes while still receiving the valuable real estate content they desire.

Keynote speakers for the virtual real estate conference included Andy Tanner, paper assets expert and successful business owner and investor known for his ability to teach key techniques for stock options investing, as well as the author of two best-selling books. Gregg Cohen, CEO and founder of JWB Real Estate Capital, the 12th fastest growing real estate business in the nation, also led his own breakout session.

"At Ignite, our speakers focus on providing valuable, actionable content that real estate professionals can apply in their businesses right away. Attendees learn the same time-tested strategies that some of the industry's best use to accelerate their growth. Our goal is that our virtual attendees leave each session with a deep-rooted fire to step up their game and take their businesses to the next level!" says FortuneBuilders CEO Than Merrill .

This year's virtual real estate conference featured over 30 breakout sessions covering a range of real estate related topics, including real estate investing post- COVID-19, creative financing options to fund your real estate deals, and the economic outlook for real estate investors.

To find out more about Real Estate Ignite 2021, please visit www.realestateignite.com . For more information on FortuneBuilders and its upcoming events, please visit www.fortunebuilders.com .

About FortuneBuilders Inc.

FortuneBuilders is a premier real estate education and business development company headquartered in San Diego, CA. Founded by expert real estate investor, Than Merrill, FortuneBuilders provides mentorship programs, live education events and additional resources and tools for the novice or pro seeking to start or enhance their real estate business. Learn more at FortuneBuilders.com

