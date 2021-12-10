UAB to Play BYU in the 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies is excited for the 2021 college football bowl season. We are especially thrilled to congratulate the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers and the AP #12 ranked Brigham Young University (BYU) Cougars on their selection to meet in the 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

"We are honored to represent our university, city and state in such a great bowl game. BYU is a quality opponent and we have the utmost respect fir Coach Sitake and his entire program," said UAB Head Coach Bill Clark. "We look forward to showcasing the UAB football brand at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and are grateful for the opportunity to play in the postseason."

With its corporate headquarters based in Huntsville and customers in Utah, Radiance Technologies is looking forward to this great match up between UAB and BYU.

"All of Radiance's employee-owners and I would like to offer our enthusiastic congratulations to UAB for Independence Bowl selection this year," said Radiance Technologies CEO Bill Bailey. "We are thrilled to have an Alabama team in the game, as many of our employee-owners call Alabama home. This will no doubt be an excellent battle between two highly skilled teams. I am excited to see them in action."

The UAB Blazers will take on the #12 BYU Cougars on ABC at 2:30 pm, December 18th, 2021 in Shreveport, LA.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - college football's 11th-oldest bowl game - will play its 45th edition in Shreveport, LA this year. The game is slated to feature a matchup between the #12 ranked BYU Cougars and the UAB Blazers. On April 21st, 2020 the Independence Bowl Foundation announced a five-year agreement with Radiance Technologies to be the game's title sponsor along with new primary agreements that will bring a rotation of the Army's West Point Black Knights and BYU to Shreveport to face off against a rotation of the Pac-12 Conference, American Athletic Conference and Conference USA.

