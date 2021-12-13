SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Santa can’t wait to greet your family at VisitWithSanta.com.

Deepening Connection is the Reason for the Season

Even as social distancing recommendations continue, there are many ways to deepen connection and feel closer to loved ones this holiday season. While some traditions might look a little different we can choose to create meaningful moments and craft lasting memories, fulfilling the promise of the Christmas spirit and carrying it into the New Year.

Consider your values and the people you want to share them with and prioritize what you find inspiring and rejuvenating. If quality time is your love language - working a jigsaw puzzle, reading stories aloud, crafting or caroling, exploring in nature, or even planning an at-home spa day can all become new ways to share time with loved ones. Remember to carve out some quality alone time too - luxurious naps, self-care and meditation can ensure you are present and patient to revel in all that togetherness.

Dreaming of positive change in the world? You might share your blessings by volunteering time, collecting charitable donations as a family, or supporting local businesses to uplift your community. If you long for spiritual meaning - saying grace, expressing gratitude, reading the Christmas story (Luke 2:1-20), or attending services might satisfy the yearning. Whatever matters most to you make it central to your celebrations.

Founded with a vision to uplift families by sharing the spirit of Christmas, many return to VisitWithSanta.com year after year to see Santa Claus. Our proprietary platform delivers delightful, live, online video chats with the jolly old elf himself from the comfort of home. Video visits make wonderful gifts for families, colleagues, clients and kids of all ages. VisitWithSanta.com tickles the kid in all of us. Give a memory to last a lifetime, consider gifting this enchanting experience for the whole family.

About VisitWithSanta.com

A family business supporting our neighbors near and far, since 2016, VisitWithSanta.com awakens the magic of Christmas, nurturing enduring belief and childlike wonder by inviting families to enjoy a wholesome, heart-to-heart with Santa Claus. After the visit, pay the joy forward by sharing your Keepsake Video with friends and family. Going from Santa's lap to your laptop, tablet or phone is easy, affordable and makes a positive difference in the world. Learn more at media@VisitWithSanta.com or follow us on TikTok , Facebook or Instagram .

Santa can't wait to greet your family at VisitWithSanta.com .

www.VisitWithSanta.com (PRNewsfoto/Visit With Santa)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visit With Santa