NeuroSense Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., (Nasdaq: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market of 2,000,000 units, each consisting of one ordinary share and a warrant representing the right to purchase one ordinary share with an exercise price of $6.00 per share, at an initial public offering price of $6.00 per unit. In addition, NeuroSense has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 300,000 additional ordinary shares and/or 300,000 additional warrants at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriter partially exercised its option and purchased an additional 300,000 warrants, each representing the right to purchase one ordinary share. NeuroSense's ordinary shares and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 9, 2021 under the ticker symbols "NRSN" and "NRSNW," respectively. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, were approximately $12 million, inclusive of the underwriter's option.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

NeuroSense received net proceeds from this offering of approximately $9.9 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by NeuroSense. NeuroSense intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to advance the clinical development of its lead product candidate, PrimeC, for the treatment of ALS through the completion of a planned Phase IIb trial and the preparation for the initiation of a Phase III clinical trial, for preclinical research and development in support of potential investigational new drug applications for its product candidates targeting Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Alon Ben-Noon, NeuroSense's CEO said: "We are thankful to all the investors that participated in the IPO and of course all of those who supported NeuroSense from the start. Many of our investors are also ALS patients and their family members and we are proud of that. The completion of this IPO is a significant milestone in our ongoing effort to bring effective treatments to patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases."

Mark Leuchtenberger, Board Chairman of NeuroSense, added, "With this successful IPO the company enters a new era in its mission to improve the lives of ALS and other patients through the development of new treatment options. Many of us at NeuroSense have lost friends and family to these diseases, and we have made a promise to work tirelessly towards this goal. With these funds we are now implementing plans with the potential to deliver on that promise."

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include ALS, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

