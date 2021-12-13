SCITON NAMED "COMPANY OF THE YEAR" BY MEDTECH OUTLOOK MAGAZINE

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc., the leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers, concludes 2021 at an all-time high, receiving the illustrious honor of "Company of The Year '' from MedTech Outlook Magazine along with being named one of the "Top 10 Dermatology Device Providers" of 2021.

Sciton named 2021 Company of the Year in MedTech Outlook Magazine

"The size of our company has nearly doubled in the past year," says Aaron Burton , Sciton CEO.

"This is a huge honor for us," says Aaron Burton, Sciton CEO. "The size of our company has nearly doubled in the past year, putting us on pace to become the fastest growing aesthetic technology manufacturer in the industry. Recognition from such an esteemed publication like MedTech Outlook only emphasizes the significance of that milestone." The article is available to read via the digital publication here.

As part of Sciton's accelerated growth, long-time Sciton leader Robb Brindley was promoted from Vice President of North American Sales to Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, bringing with him nearly two decades of Sciton experience. "Sciton is poised for unparalleled success in the months ahead, and I'm just honored to be a part of it," he says. "As a privately owned company, we know all the public companies in our industry—and we know that we're on track to grow faster than any of them. It's an incredibly rewarding and exciting time at Sciton."

Sciton's legacy focuses on designing and engineering systems with revolutionary advancements that minimize obsolescence through an expandable multi-device platform. One of Sciton's latest game-changing innovations, the mJOULE™ platform featuring BBL HERO™ and MOXI™ is helping drive this year's extraordinary success - further reinforcing the brand's position as an unmatched leader in the aesthetic sphere.

From the moment Sciton opened its doors in 1997, the organization has done everything necessary to create meaningful solutions and relationships that stand the test of time. In the process, Sciton has achieved the highest customer satisfaction in the industry as its technologies delight and power today's practitioners to achieve new heights in clinical excellence and patient satisfaction.

Patients benefit from the results-oriented treatments Sciton delivers worldwide with direct operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, UK, Australia and distributor partners in more than 53 countries.

For more information on Sciton visit: www.sciton.com

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is an employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, and Dan Negus Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates on a worldwide basis with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia and distributor partners in more than 53 countries. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com.

CONNECT WITH US: www.sciton.com

Sciton, Because Results Matter

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.