CLOSED FOR MILLER TIME: MILLER LITE AND J BALVIN ARE COVERING YOUR BEERS* FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE AND GIVING BACK TO LATINO-OWNED BUSINESES The duo is asking revelers to purchase Miller Lite before New Year's Eve to help small businesses close for their own Miller Time

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As people get ready to ring in the new year with last-minute beer stock ups, small businesses traditionally have to work longer hours to accommodate the foot traffic. Miller Lite and J Balvin are asking revelers to stock up on beer ahead of their New Year's Eve festivities so locally owned businesses can take the night off and enjoy much needed Miller Time with their loved ones.

Instead of shopping on New Year's Eve, fans 21 and older in eligible states can snag beer on Miller Lite and J Balvin* between December 26 and December 30. Consumers can load up on their beer purchases before the holidays and claim their beer rebate* by visiting MillerLite.com/NYE and uploading a receipt from the purchase of a *6-pack. Traditionally, shoppers head out to grab beer last minute before holiday celebrations, leaving the days in between a prime time to snag your beer without rushed trips and long lines in local businesses.

The Closed for Miller Time program is part of Miller Lite and J Balvin's partnership, which was announced earlier this year. To announce the partnership, the pair surprised fans by taking over a traditional bodega and immersed unsuspecting shoppers into J Balvin's version of Miller Time – spending time with his close friends and family.

"What I love about my partnership with Miller Lite is that it's all about giving back to the community, having a good time and connecting with your people," said Balvin. "Everyone deserves to celebrate this New Year's Eve and enjoy some Miller Time with their family and friends. All you have to do is stock up on your beer ahead of the night at your favorite local spot, and we'll take care of the rest to support a good cause."

To continue the support of a cause very close to the duo, Miller Lite will donate $50K to the Accion Opportunity Fund, a total of $100K to date through the partnership with J Balvin. The nonprofit provides affordable capital, educational resources, coaching, and networks to small business owners and advances racial, gender, and economic justice for all.

"We decided to work with J Balvin because of who he is behind the scenes with friends and family – Jose. He is all about authenticity, describes himself as a 'regular guy', and is passionate about supporting those who are working hard during the holidays and deserve time off with family and friends," said Sofia Colucci, Vice President, Miller Family of Brands. "We hope this initiative inspires others to shop early instead of rushing to buy beer the same day. With this simple act, our fans will help us give back to the community, allow others to spend time with their people, and give a little extra support to small businesses everywhere this holiday season."

*Rebate. Alcohol Purch. Req'd. Must be 21+. 12/26/21 – 12/30/21, or while supplies last. Offer varies by state (full pre-tax price in certain states, 50% price in other states). Void in AL, AR, HI, IN, LA, MN, MO, NC, TX, UT, WV and where prohibited by law. Msg & Data rates may apply. Rebate via PayPal or Venmo. Cannot be combined w/ other offers. See here for details, including state limits.

