FleetPride Broadens E-Commerce Site With Over 400,000 Parts Now Online

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, has further enhanced its digital customer offering by doubling down on the number of parts the company has available directly on its e-commerce platform, FleetPride.com.

FleetPride's refreshed logo features the new tagline “Heavy Duty Parts & Service,” replacing its previous descriptor “Truck & Trailer Parts.” (PRNewsfoto/FleetPride, Inc.)

"This milestone achievement of 400,000 parts aligns with our growth strategy."

"Today, we are following through on our commitment announced in October to grow our digital offering. This milestone achievement of 400,000 parts aligns with our growth strategy and gives us the opportunity to reach more customers through our online platform, which is key to our mission," said Darren Taylor, senior vice president of marketing and digital at FleetPride. "We understand that customers are facing new and unexpected challenges due to supply chain and material shortages across the country. The addition of these integral products to our platform advances our ability to serve the broader market of customers by expanding beyond the normal methods of procurement to make online marketplace buying as simple and efficient as possible."

Adding more parts to the website is in direct response to customer feedback. FleetPride customers are sharing their experiences with using the new e-commerce platform:

"I really love being able to see if my local FleetPride has the parts I need in stock, and my price on them. I do normally check to see if it's in stock, if the stock is low, or if the site suggests calling the shop." – Steven B., Richmond, KY

"The new changes have made it more user friendly. It is more convenient and faster than driving to the store or calling." – James P., Corpus Christi, TX

"We are happy with the service, ability to search for parts online and accessibility to our account history!" – Mark T., Londonderry, NH

"Our customers are working harder than ever to keep their fleets up and running, coast to coast. It is our mission to have the right parts, when and where our customers need them. Whether it's for an emergency repair or regularly planned maintenance, FleetPride is committed to being the preferred solutions provider in the heavy duty aftermarket," said Mike Harris, senior vice president of sales and operations at FleetPride. "Due to our size and scale, we are now able to provide a more robust offering through our FleetPride.com platform, 24/7. This allows our customers to better plan and prepare for their fleets using our one-stop-shop solution."

FleetPride.com offers real-time parts inventory and availability, an online chat function supported by live industry experts, account history and invoice tracking, the "MyFleet" feature for accounts with multiple trucks, direct shipping and more.

"We stand committed to our customers and the growth of our e-commerce platform; putting the keys to success in their hands by keeping them Ready for the Road Ahead™," said Taylor. "FleetPride is relentless in our pursuit of being the preferred supplier of heavy duty truck and trailer parts and service, while maintaining our local teams who continue to provide the services our customers have come to trust in the field."

FleetPride has over 1 million parts in its portfolio and expects to have every part available for sale online within the next two years. To learn more about FleetPride's e-commerce solution, visit www.FleetPride.com.

Download FleetPride's logo and e-commerce image, here.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 282 stores, 60 service centers and five distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,700 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.