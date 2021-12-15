Invesco Announces an ETF Index Change

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, today announced that it will change the underlying index of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE). This change reflects the ongoing commitment of Invesco to ensure every ETF in its line-up best meets the needs and long-term investment goals of its clients.

(PRNewsfoto/Invesco Ltd.)

The changes set forth below are anticipated to go into effect at the close of markets on March 18, 2022.

Fund Ticker Fund Name Current Underlying Index New Underlying Index RYE Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF S&P 500® Equal Weight Energy Index S&P 500® Equal Weight Energy Plus Index

For additional information, shareholders of the ETFs which are scheduled for changes may call Invesco at 800-983-0903.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Important Risk Information

Not a Deposit | Not FDIC Insured | Not Guaranteed by the Bank | May Lose Value | Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Investments focused in a particular sector, such as energy, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 20,000, 25,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

The S&P 500® Equal Weight Energy Index imposes equal weights on the index constituents included in the S&P 500 that are classified in the GICS® energy sector.

The S&P 500® Equal Weight Energy Plus Index imposes equal weights on the index constituents included in the S&P 500 that are classified in the GICS® energy sector, with a 22 company minimum count.

An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

The Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) was developed by and is the exclusive property and service mark of MSCI, Inc. and Standard & Poor's.

The S&P 500® Index, the S&P 500® Equal Weight Energy Index, and the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus Index (the "S&P Indices") are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and have been licensed for use by Invesco Ltd. S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco Ltd. The Invesco S&P Equal Weight Energy ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, or their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P Indices.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

Contact: Stephanie Diiorio, 212 278 9037, stephanie.diiorio@invesco.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.