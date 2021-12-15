Keep Christmas Local and Transform Communities

SEATTLE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remember mom and pop shops? That corner grocery where you pedaled your bike to buy bubble-gum - where you knew the mom and pop and uncles and cousins who ran it, and they knew your folks too. Revisit bygone days by supporting local businesses. Making conscientious choices about holiday purchases has far-reaching positive impacts on our communities, environment and local economies.

Santa waiting to greet your family @ VisitWithSanta.com

Shopping locally is environmentally sound and you might get some exercise strolling to nearby shops. Making one weekly trip on foot, instead of driving 5-miles to box stores, reduces driving by 520-miles, saving 24-gallons of gas annually. This is magnified manyfold by fuel and packaging savings on food and goods otherwise shipped from far afield. A national study revealed US counties with thriving local businesses have lower mortality, a slimmer population and less disease. Shopping locally brings both direct and tax dollars, and health home to your community.

Once upon a time all shopping was local - trading goods, gab, know-how and courtesies with neighbors. We congregated at our Main street diner or dime store. Local artisans, tradesmen, farmers and pharmacists were the experts we turned to. We got to know our neighbors and they us - allowing purveyors to personalize stock based on our likes and needs, enhancing the unique character, charm and connection of our neighborhoods. As much admired Mr. Rogers said, "...A beautiful day in the neighborhood, a neighborly day in the beautywood!"

A small, family business supporting our neighbors near and far, since 2016 - VisitWithSanta.com awakens the magic of Christmas, nurturing enduring belief and childlike wonder by inviting families to enjoy a wholesome, heart-to-heart with Santa Claus. Video visits make wonderful gifts for families, colleagues, clients and kids of all ages. Give a memory to last a lifetime, consider gifting this enchanting experience . Going from Santa's lap to your laptop, tablet or phone is easy, affordable and makes a positive difference in the world.

About VisitWithSanta.com

VisitWithSanta.com is our family's gift to your family. Our proprietary platform delivers delightful, live, online video chats with the jolly old elf himself from the comfort of home. Afterwards, pay the joy forward by sharing your Keepsake Video with friends and family. Learn more at media@VisitWithSanta.com or follow us on TikTok , Facebook or Instagram .

Santa is waiting to greet your family at VisitWithSanta.com .

www.VisitWithSanta.com (PRNewsfoto/Visit With Santa)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Visit With Santa