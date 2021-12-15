New James Avery Regional Office Opens in Austin Area

KERRVILLE, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry announced the opening of its new 22,000 square foot Cedar Park regional office and retail store at 6300 183A Toll Rd, Ste 150 Cedar Park, Texas, 78641. The office is located within The Artisan at James Avery Plaza, a 38,595 square foot office and retail building. The building was designed in such a way that over 16,000 square feet will be available for lease to other tenants looking for Class A office space in Cedar Park.

Cedar Park James Avery retail location at James Avery Plaza

Designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, the office design reflects the values and rich traditions of the James Avery brand. The building is set in a park-like landscape with abundant live oaks, natural green spaces, and pedestrian trails to emulate the retreat-like experience found in their Hill Country headquarters. The office and retail interiors pay homage to the craft of jewelry-making with an expressive structure.

"The building is positioned to take advantage of the beautiful terrain of the site and the wonderful trees. Nestled onto nine acres, this building was designed to incorporate many of the materials used on our main Kerrville campus and executed with a contemporary look and feel," said John McCullough, CEO.

The company employs more than 2,800 corporate, retail and manufacturing associates – approximately 1,000 in the Hill Country, with 650 in Kerrville. All Craftsman centers will remain in Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo. The James Avery headquarters, visitor center and retail store are located at 145 Avery Road in Kerrville, Texas.

"Although our corporate offices will remain in Kerrville, as they have for over 65 years, we're excited to expand our facilities in Cedar Park," added McCullough. "Our teams have worked very hard on the impressive building and beautiful workspace."

The new office building provides walking paths around the nine-acre property and outdoor gathering spaces, less than two miles from dozens of restaurants and retail. Move-in-ready suites and shell options are available to cater to a variety of tenants. Those interested in leasing office space at The Artisan should call Aquila Commercial for information at 512-684-3800 or visit their website at AquilaCommercial.com. Seth Stuart, Cody McCrary and Roy Granger with AQUILA Commercial handle the leasing for the project.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed and crafted by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 100 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 220 Dillard's locations and Dillards.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

About AQUILA Commercial – Founded in 2007, AQUILA Commercial is a recognized leader in Austin commercial real estate. Today AQUILA manages and leases over 14 million square feet of office, industrial and retail properties and has over 600 corporate tenant representation clients. AQUILA offers clients full-service real estate solutions, providing tenant representation, project leasing and asset, property and project management services for office, industrial and retail properties. For more information, visit: www.aquilacommercial.com. Aquila is working with 1954 Development as the leasing agent for the Artisan building on the James Avery Plaza.

