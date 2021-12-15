NUTRISHOP® Offers Comprehensive Approach to Daily Immune Support Super Multi+ by NU-TEK Nutrition® is available now exclusively at Nutrishop

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent Harris Poll found that an estimated 4 out of 5 Americans take dietary and nutritional vitamins and supplements. According to a recent National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the most commonly consumed dietary and nutritional supplement across all age groups is a multivitamin/mineral. With that in mind, NUTRISHOP®, a national nutritional supplement retail franchise specializing in weight loss, wellness, sports nutrition, and more, is thrilled to announce the arrival of a new, comprehensive daily multivitamin/mineral formula called Super Multi+ by NU-TEK Nutrition®. It's available now exclusively at NutrishopUSA.com or a local Nutrishop location nationwide.

Super Multi+ by NU-TEK Nutrition® is available now exclusively at NutrishopUSA.com or Nutrishop locations nationwide.

Super Multi+ combines vitamins and minerals with five vital blends to support overall health and the immune system.

"Health-conscious individuals generally choose to supplement with vitamins and minerals each day for various reasons, either they have a known deficiency, they have nutritional gaps in their diet, or they like having that extra insurance for their health and wellness goals," said Bryon McLendon, founder and CEO of Nutrishop. "We are excited to add Super Multi+ to our health and wellness roster of top-quality supplements. We consider it a game-changer."

Super Multi+ combines multiple key vitamins and minerals like Vitamins A, C, D3, E, K, B1, B2, B12, Zinc, Magnesium, and Iron with five specialized blends to support overall health and the immune system. The blends are as follows:

Greens Alkalizing Blend – comprised of all organic ingredients including Wheatgrass, Kale, and Chlorella.

Botanical Antioxidant Blend – gives an added boost of antioxidants from Organic Noni, Grape Seed Extract, Moringa, and more.

Organic Mushroom Blend – features potent mushrooms like Reishi, Shiitake, and Cordyceps.

Digestive Enzyme Blend – supports digestion and nutrient absorption.

Ionic Trace Mineral Blend – features 72 trace minerals derived from the Great Salt Lake.

Super Multi+ comes in two delicious-tasting powders, Fresh Berry or Crisp Apple, and can be mixed with water, a smoothie, a protein shake or a beverage of choice. According to those who've already tried this product, the flavored powders are a hit.

"Super Multi+ is a convenient way to get the vitamins I don't usually get through food. Plus, it makes water taste good, so I'm getting more hydrated when I drink it!," said Amy Annala, a mental health therapist from Long Beach, CA. "This is definitely going to be part of my morning routine."

Jess Waller, an underwriter from Gilbert, AZ, said she sampled the Crisp Apple flavor and thought it tasted just like a green apple. "It tasted great and there was no yucky vitamin aftertaste either," she said. "I can't wait to implement this into my daily regimen."

Super Multi+ contains no synthetic colors, no artificial flavors and no artificial sweeteners. For those who don't prefer a powdered formula, Super Multi+ is also available in a convenient 3-capsule serving.

To learn more about Super Multi+ or other health and wellness products available only at Nutrishop, visit NutrishopUSA.com or stop by any Nutrishop location nationwide.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nutrishop