RedBox Rx Launches Low-Cost Telehealth and Online Pharmacy Services

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RedBox Rx, a new subsidiary of Hy-Vee, Inc., has launched with low-cost telehealth and online pharmacy services, and is able to ship prescribed treatments directly to patients' homes. Services are available now at redboxrx.com.

RedBox Rx Logo

RedBox Rx makes it easy for people to get the treatment they need by offering quick, easy and discreet access to a provider who can prescribe prescription medication that is then shipped for free directly to the patient. This low-cost service bypasses insurance and offers treatment plans for men's health, women's health, hair and skin, mental health, migraine headaches, primary care and more. For a list of conditions that RedBox Rx treats, visit redboxrx.com/services. RedBox Rx is available to patients ages 18 and older nationwide.

Telehealth consultation fees range from FREE to $39, depending on the type of treatment and are provided via a partnership with Reliant Immune Diagnostics' MDbox platform that integrates with RedBox Rx. Consultation fees are often less expensive than typical medical insurance copays. To keep prices low and save patients the hassle, RedBox Rx does not accept insurance. Patients may, however, use their HSA or FSA card to pay for the telehealth visit or prescription costs.

"Our goal is to make it easy, convenient and affordable to receive treatment for dozens of illnesses and health conditions," said Marshall Sanders, PharmD, president of RedBox Rx. "We know that more people are looking for quick, convenient and personalized health care options shipped directly to their homes, and RedBox Rx does exactly that."

"Our mission at Reliant Immune Diagnostics with our MDbox platform is to provide affordable health care any place, any time," said Henry Legere, founder and CEO of Reliant Immune Diagnostics. "We're excited to partner with Hy-Vee to provide our nationwide network of 24/7/365 medical professionals and our technologies to support their vision for the future of health care."

RedBox Rx is also a complementary/alternative health care option for the covered conditions that employers can share with their employees at no cost to the employer.

RedBox Rx — a Hy-Vee, Inc. subsidiary — is a telehealth and online pharmacy provider that offers quick, easy and discreet access to a provider who can prescribe prescription medication and ship it directly to your home. RedBox Rx is a low-cost service that bypasses insurance and offers treatment plans for men's health, women's health, hair and skin, mental health, allergies and more. For additional information, visit www.redboxrx.com.

Media Contact:

Christina Gayman

Asst. Vice President, Communications

Office: (515) 267-7720

Mobile: (515) 783-6719

cgayman@hy-vee.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RedBox Rx