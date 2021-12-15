Statement from Troy Propes, CEO, Mayfield Consumer Products Company

MAYFIELD, Ky., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are immediately retaining an independent expert team to review the actions of our management team and employees on the evening when a tornado struck our facility. We're confident that our team leaders acted entirely appropriately and were, in fact, heroic in their efforts to shelter our employees. We are hearing accounts from a few employees that our procedures were not followed. We're going to do a thorough review of what happened, and we're asking these experts to critique our emergency plans and to offer any suggestions on ways they may be improved, if any.

In addition, today we're giving all employees $1,000 to assist them in covering short-term financial needs and will continue to provide additional support to our employees and our beloved community.

I am committed to rebuilding in Mayfield / Graves County, and we are confident that over the long term will bring back 100% of our jobs.

SOURCE The Hawksbill Group