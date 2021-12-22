ALPS SECTOR DIVIDEND DOGS ETFS DECLARE FOURTH QUARTER DISTRIBUTIONS

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) (NYSE: SDOG), the ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSE: IDOG) and the ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSE: EDOG) (the "Funds") declared their fourth quarter 2021 distributions on December 21, 2021 in the amounts of $0.5213 for SDOG, $0.1137 for IDOG and $0.14327 for EDOG. The dividends are payable on December 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 23, 2021.

SDOG/IDOG/EDOG Distributions:

Ex-Date: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Record Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Payable Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Additional information can be found on alpsfunds.com within the SDOG, IDOG and EDOG fund overviews.

Important Disclosures

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs including the loss of money. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the prospectus.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares, ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares, and ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the Funds on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Funds, typically in blocks of 25,000 shares.

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus which contains this and other information, call 877.398.8461 or visit www.alpsfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the Distributor of the Funds.

ALPS Advisors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About SS&C | ALPS Advisors

ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. With over $18.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021, the firm provides access to asset classes and boutique asset managers in real assets, alternatives, thematic/factor and fixed income through both ETF and open-end mutual fund structures. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com.

View original content:

SOURCE ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF