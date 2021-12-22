CBRSense™, a game-changing IoT sensor able to communicate over private networks will launch at CES in Las Vegas.

Monogoto Welcomes CBRSense™ IoT Sensor to its CBRS Network CBRSense™, a game-changing IoT sensor able to communicate over private networks will launch at CES in Las Vegas.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogoto , the cloud-based global cellular connectivity provider, is pleased to welcome CBRSense™ into its network. CBRSense™ is the first multi-purpose low-power IoT sensor that communicates over private networks.

The CBRSense senore(TM)

Monogoto partnered with SODAQ, an IoT hardware company that specializes in developing IoT solutions and Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading provider of cellular IoT chips and modules for massive and broadband IoT - to build CBRSense™.

The integration of a low-power, battery operated IoT sensor to the CBRS network introduces a step-change in the range of devices which were previously unsupported. CBRSense™ opens a world of possibilities to multiple industries that have decided to choose CBRS as a network. Compared to what is currently on the market, the new low-cost sensor can be run from any location and enjoys a long-life cycle of more than a year.

This successful collaboration began when Sequans strategically allowed low-power modems into CBRS networks, enabling SODAQ's sensors to integrate with private networks.

CBRS (citizens broadband radio service) refers to a spectrum block at 3.5 GHz, allocated by the FCC for public use. This provides enterprises with an efficient way to build their own private LTE networks. For meaningful CBRS growth to occur, network capabilities require further development, which in turn will lead to more use cases.

The future of 5G development depends on different use cases within the same network (network slicing). CBRSense™️ demonstrates use cases for the CBRS network that was previously dominated by high-speed CAT 12 CPE's and UE use cases.

Monogoto CEO, Itamar Kunik states: 'We are very pleased to be the first network capable of hosting such a wide array of low-power devices. Our partnership with SODAQ and Sequans was a true collaboration in every sense allowing us to drive this innovation into the CBRS ecosystem'.

The three companies will be exhibiting at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 5-8, 2022, offering a first glimpse of their innovative technology.

About Monogoto

Monogoto provides global, Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity using powerful APIs that enable enterprises and developers to design, build, manage, control and scale their IoT applications quickly and securely. Enterprises use the Monogoto platform to connect and control cellular-based sensors and devices, such as point of sales, ATMs, wearables, smart lights, fleets of cars and packages, and leverage its APIs to provide enhanced flexibility and capabilities like cybersecurity, procurement, and IT management. Visit Monogoto online at www.monogoto.io

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of cellular IoT connectivity solutions for massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com

About SODAQ

SODAQ is an innovative IoT company that is rapidly expanding throughout the world due to its high-quality NB-IoT, LTE-M, and LoRa boards. SODAQ has always been at the forefront of the rapidly changing world of the 'Internet of Things' and is specialized in scalable and efficient hardware and software to empower businesses in all sorts of industries and budget ranges. SODAQ develops hardware solutions that are compatible with many existing modules and systems allowing for seamless integration with existing products on the market. Visit SODAQ online at www.sodaq.com

Contact:

Liran Adlin

Senior Marketing Manager

liran@monogoto.io



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monogoto