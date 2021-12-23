Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing December 27, 2021

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") announced that, commencing December 27, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering (the "Units") may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the Units. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbols "MPRA" and "MPRAW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of the Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate such holders' Units into Class A common stock and redeemable warrants. Those Units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MPRAU."

The Units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. BofA Securities acted as the sole book-running manager and underwriter for the initial public offering. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained for free from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the SEC and became effective on November 3, 2021.

About Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation is a newly incorporated, blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to capitalize on the ability of its management team and the broader Mercato Partners platform to identify, acquire and operate a business in either the technology or branded consumer products sector that possesses the suitable characteristics to achieve attractive long-term risk adjusted returns, though it reserves the right to pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business or industry.

