Marco Antonio Soriano IV to Release 'Entrepreneur Madness: The Code is Your Life' Interview Book

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Entrepreneur Madness" … Marco A. Soriano's new book reveals the secrets to disrupting any industry.

M.A. Soriano IV at Fox News while presenting his book https://www.entrepreneurmadness.com/gift

Following on his TV interviews Serial Entrepreneur M.A. Soriano will release a book titled Entrepreneur Madness via Beverly Hills Publishing in Los Angeles, CA this January 15th, 2022.

The book, Entrepreneur Madness, became a #1 new release on Amazon shortly after being announced, and is described as "a collection of candid, intimate, and entertaining conversations between the author and other journalists."

The news was announced by Fox News' top anchor Arthel Neville.

"This book is a deep dive into entrepreneurship, investing, building relationships, raising capital, growing brands, dominating the market, and most importantly, enjoying what we do for a living." presents candid, revealing, and fun dialogue between CEO & Founder of Soriano Group and influencers such as his grandfather and father as well as his friend Todd Broms, a partner that explores everything from their original stories, career-defining moments, and the growing distance between the American dream and American reality, filled with full-color photos and archival material. Rare, it is a compelling and beautifully illustrated portrait of protagonists – one of many backgrounds – searching for a way to connect their unconventional searches for meaning, identity, and community with the American success business story itself.

The book includes:

Original introduction by Marco Antonio Soriano IV

Exclusive new material attended global conferences through the author's travels

Soriano's unprecedented, annotated speeches and anecdotes from his childhood to date.

His in-depth research's eye-opening summaries to investments over key companies.

Rare and exclusive photos from the authors' personal archive.

The book presents a journey that began in his New York City's apartment unit filled with dozens of musical instruments, thousands of books and photographs and old bottles of wine. Soriano discusses marriage, parenthood, race, moral capitalism, gender equality and engineering with fashion as his stories reveal their favorite business acumen, the most inspiring people of all time, and more. This book is one of many to come which reveal his passion, aspirations and dreams for America, and their perspective on exploring how our nations can return to unity and global leadership.

"It all starts at home. No matter how one sees it." Says emphatically the acclaimed recent author.

SORIANO presents his book how to successfully run any business.

Founded in 2020, Soriano Motori Corp is the US parent company of the EU division, Soriano Motori Factory SpA. SMC seeks to create a legacy of invention and modernization much like Ricardo Soriano-Scholtz von Hermensdorff did when he established The Soriano-Pedroso SpA in Paris, 1919 and posteriorly R. Soriano SrL in Madrid, 1939 as the First Spanish Manufacturing Company. Well-seasoned EU & US electric propulsion engineers have recreated this motorcycle icon with today’s state-of-the-art tech. (PRNewsfoto/Soriano Group & Family Office)

