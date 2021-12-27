Goulston & Storrs Director Michelle Porter Named a Go To Trusts & Estates Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Michelle Porter, co-chair of the firm's Private Client & Trust Group, has been named a Go To Trusts & Estates Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly. The list recognizes the leading estate planning lawyers across the Commonwealth with a record of success and a reputation for thinking creatively to solve problems for clients.

Michelle Porter, who co-chairs the Private Client & Trust Group at Goulston & Storrs in Boston, has been named a Go To Trusts & Estates Lawyer by Mass Lawyers Weekly.

As co-chair of the firm's Private Client & Trust Group, Porter leads one of the largest and most established wealth management practices in the country. She is a nationally regarded estate planning attorney with more than 20 years of experience advising clients on sophisticated estate and tax planning, trust and estate administration, business planning, and charitable giving matters. She frequently serves as a trustee for private trusts and is actively involved in the investment of trust assets.

Porter is a member of the firm's Administrative/Investment Committee, Mentoring Committee, and Strategic Growth Committee. She also serves as an appointed member of the Boston Foundation Professional Advisors Committee and on the Board of Directors of the Special Olympics Massachusetts. She received her J.D. from Notre Dame Law School and her B.A. from College of the Holy Cross.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact:

Leigh Herzog Amy Blumenthal Goulston & Storrs PC Blumenthal & Associates PR (617) 574-2259 (617) 879-1511 lherzog@goulstonstorrs.com amyb@blumenthalpr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC