Media Interview Tips from Ronn Torossian

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian, one of America's leading public relations executives, has just released a book excerpt on how to prepare for interviews from his recently released paperback book, the updated version of "For Immediate Release: Shape Minds, Build Brands, and Deliver Results with Game-Changing Public Relations."

"Dealing with the media is stressful and challenging, even for seasoned veterans. Some simple interview rules (led by preparation) can serve as a checklist to prepare you for stepping in front of the lens. While most of these rules seem intuitive, I witness people falter on a daily basis.

Know what you want to say and how you want to say it beforehand. Ask yourself, "What am I trying to accomplish and who is my audience?"

Practice and prepare. Sounds simple enough, but without practice and preparation, the results usually speak for themselves (and not in a positive way).

Be aware of your body language. A roll of the eyes, a harsh look, or an awkward physical stance speaks louder than words. The tried-and-true advice of practicing in front of a mirror can be beneficial.

Be honest and consistent. Hypocrisy is a killer.

Don't keep talking. Many stories have exploded overnight because of interview subjects who continued to talk. Silence is okay, but if you find it awkward (it is) and difficult (ditto), repeat "one Mississippi , two Mississippi , etc." in your head until the next question comes up. Let the reporter make the next move. Silence is okay. When participating in interviews, don't feel the need to fill the "dead air."

When you're done, you're done. Don't make small talk—get out of enemy territory once the interview is done. Interviewees lingering needlessly have made many vital mistakes; damage can be done with one 15-second sound bite after 45 minutes of success. And guess what counts? Only the bad. I have one client who royally screwed up and changed his professional life because of small talk after a 45-minute positive interview. You can be interviewed for 45 minutes and the media uses only a few seconds of edited responses and reactions.

Appearance matters—dress the part. What do you want to project physically and visually? I normally recommend going for simple and conservative for most people—no distracting jewelry for women. Solid, saturated colors that flatter your skin tone are helpful because television and pictures dilute color. Navy and gray will wash you out; white is too reflective and is generally not flattering. Stripes and busy linear prints aren't ideal (they "move"). Consider hiring a stylist who can make sure your clothing plays up your best features.

Get help. You don't learn to drive a car without practice, and you don't master your craft without learning. You will find it very difficult to master media interviews without proper training. We always advise media training—learn the tricks and master them. Watch your media appearances with a critical eye and ask what you can do to improve your performance the next time."

Ronn Torossian is CEO of one of America's largest PR firms, and he is one of America's most prolific and well-respected public relations professionals.

View original content:

SOURCE Ronn Torossian