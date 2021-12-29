Andrew Alpert Becomes 1st NCDD Board-Certified DUI Defense Lawyer in Maryland

WALDORF, Md., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpert Schreyer Poe, LLC announced that its founding partner, Andrew Alpert , has become Board Certified in DUI Defense Law by the National College for DUI Defense (NCDD). This makes him the very first and only attorney in the state of Maryland to receive this distinguished certification.

Attorney Alpert has long been regarded as one of the top criminal defense lawyers in Maryland. He has protected thousands of clients from criminal charges, including drunk/impaired driving and vehicular manslaughter. His practice is informed both by his time as a prosecutor and his advanced training at NCDD.

Just a couple of the NCDD courses he has completed include "Mastering Scientific Evidence in DWI/DUI Cases" and the "2021 Serious Science: Advanced Course in Blood Drug Analysis and Trial Advocacy." (He remains the only Maryland attorney to have completed the latter .) What is more, he serves as a Sustaining Member, and as an Assistant Instructor at NCDD. He is also the only Maryland lawyer to have achieved the American Chemical Society's lawyer-scientist designation.

Attorney Alpert's work has garnered him national acclaim, including from prestigious organizations such as Super Lawyers® and Martindale-Hubbell®.

With over 30 years of experience, Alpert Schreyer Poe, LLC represents Maryland residents charged with a variety of serious crimes . If you are in need of high-quality representation, reach out to one of its five convenient offices in Bowie , Frederick , Lexington Park , Prince Frederick , Waldorf , and Rockville . To learn more about the premier trial law firm, please go to https://www.andrewalpert.com/ .

