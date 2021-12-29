TransAlta Achieves Full Phase-Out of Coal in Canada

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) ("TransAlta" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed the last of three planned coal-to-gas conversions ("CTG") at its Alberta Thermal power generation facilities near Wabamun, Alberta.

"The full conversion of Keephills Unit 3 ("KH3") from thermal coal to natural gas is a significant milestone for TransAlta in its transition off coal. We are pleased to have completed this important step, nine years ahead of the government target," said John Kousinioris, President and CEO of TransAlta. "Our coal transition is among the most meaningful carbon emissions reduction achievements in Canadian history."

"Converting to natural gas from coal maintains the current generation capacity of KH3 and reduces our CO2 emissions by almost 50 per cent from approximately 0.86 tonnes CO 2 e per MWh to approximately 0.43 tonnes CO 2 e per MWh," Mr. Kousinioris added. "This not only highlights TransAlta's continued commitment to meet Alberta's need for safe, reliable and low-cost electricity but also delivers a step-change reduction in the emissions from our converted units."

The $29 million investment in the KH3 conversion plus another $48 million for gas infrastructure and maintenance projects brought a significant boost to the local economy, and at its peak provided nearly 600 construction jobs. Since 2019, TransAlta has invested $295 million in its CTG program that also included conversion of Sundance Unit 6 (Q1-2021), conversion of Keephills Unit 2 (Q3-2021), conversion of Sheerness Units 1 and 2, plus construction of new high-volume gas delivery infrastructure.

Overall, the converted units generate nearly 50 per cent fewer CO 2 emissions fueled by natural gas compared to coal. This project is a significant achievement for TransAlta towards its target to reduce 60 per cent, or 19.7 million tonnes, of annual greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 over 2015 levels and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. By meeting its 2030 target, TransAlta's performance will exceed Canada's national Paris Agreement target of 40-45 per cent reduction by 2030. The completed conversions will also contribute to the goals of the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which TransAlta joined at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

With successful completion of the KH3 conversion and the planned closure of the Highvale coal mine effective December 31, 2021, TransAlta's thermal facilities in Alberta will have been fully transitioned to 100 per cent natural gas operation. In aggregate, TransAlta has retired 3,794 MW of coal-fired generation capacity since 2018 while converting 1,659 MW to cleaner burning natural gas.

This achievement, coupled with TransAlta's growing and diversified generating portfolio, including hydro, wind, solar and battery assets, helps position TransAlta to be a highly competitive provider of reliable, low and zero-emitting electricity for customers in Canada, the United States, and Australia.

TransAlta Thermal Facility Status Summary (near Wabamun Lake, Alberta)

Unit Unit MCR (MW net) Current Status Sundance Unit 1 280 Retired Dec. 31, 2017 Sundance Unit 2 280 Retired July 31, 2018 Sundance Unit 3 368 Retired July 31, 2020 Sundance Unit 4 406 Fueled only on natural gas Jan. 1 to Mar. 31,

2022. Scheduled to retire April 1, 2022. Sundance Unit 5 406 Retired Nov. 1, 2021 Sundance Unit 6 401 Converted to natural gas Feb. 1, 2021 Keephills Unit 1 395 Scheduled to retire Dec. 31, 2021 Keephills Unit 2 395 Converted to natural gas July 19, 2021 Keephills Unit 3 463 Converted to natural gas Dec. 29, 2021 Sheerness Unit 1 200 Converted to natural gas March 31, 2021 Sheerness Unit 2 200 Converted to natural gas April 4, 2020 Highvale Mine Ending mining operations Dec. 31, 2021. Will begin full mine

reclamation effective Jan. 1, 2022.

About TransAlta: TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information about TransAlta, visit its website at transalta.com.

