YANCHENG, China, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, thousands of international friends in Jiangsu participated the activity, "Experience Jiangsu and Understand China" (Yancheng), which was held in the Holland Flower Park of Dafeng. The purpose of this activity is to let foreign friends learn the "real and comprehensive China", and constantly expand the international circle of friends, according to the Publicity Department of Dafeng District People's Government.

With the theme of "Visiting the Colorful Wetlands and Strolling in the Flower Sea in Dafeng", international friends from South Korea, Russia, France, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Belarus, and other countries who often live in Dafeng District gathered to visit Holland Flower Park and Hengbei Village, feel the great changes in China's rural areas, and to have a comprehensive understanding of the process of rural revitalization, cultural tourism, and urban development in the area.

Nicolas Kaaijk, winner of Jiangsu Friendship Award and expert on tulip balls, said: "In 1998, with my ideal ambition and professional technology to promote tulips, I came to China with confidence and went to Beijing, Xi'an and other places to plant tulips. However, due to climate, soil and cooperation and other reasons, the tulip cause ended in failure. Until 2013, I officially joined the Holland Flower Park, and was responsible for the technical guidance of tulip cultivation and building a research center. The openness of Dafeng and the hard-working and friendly people of Dafeng made me fall in love with it. In the future, I will continue to promote the cooperation and build a bridge between Dafeng and the Netherlands."

"I would like to thank the Jiangsu Friendship Association for building a platform for us to understand Chinese culture and perceive changes in China. I hope to have more opportunities to participate in such activities in the future," said Franz Morage Paul Christian, a director from the Netherlands. He said that the trip to Dafeng was wonderful and fruitful.

The two made an appointment to see Milu deer, go to the maze, soak in hot springs, etc. They have fallen in love with China, Yancheng and Dafeng. In the future, they will take root in this beautiful place and irrigate a more beautiful future with wisdom and sweat.

