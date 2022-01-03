aha! inaugurates nonstop flights from Palm Springs to Reno-Tahoe hub

RENO, Nev., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aha! powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines is excited to become part of the Palm Springs community with its inaugural nonstop flight to Reno on Jan. 3. The inaugural flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Palm Springs International Airport.

"It's great to see yet another airline recognize the opportunity in Palm Springs," said Lisa Middleton, Palm Springs Mayor. "Our airport, which was recently named Best Small US Airport, continues to add more travel options making it easier for our community to choose to fly PSP. aha!'s flights to Reno are a welcome addition, and they will provide residents in northern Nevada an easy way to visit our desert paradise."

Flight Schedule

Flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday departing Palm Springs International Airport at 11:05 a.m. PT arriving in Reno-Tahoe at 12:40 p.m. PT. Reno to Palm Springs flights depart at 8:40 a.m. PT and arrive at 10:15 a.m. PT.

Convenient Nonstop Flights + Less Travel Time = More Vacations and Trips

The quick 1 hour and 35-minute flight gives travelers more time on the ground to make the most of their vacation time without the hassle of a long drive or multiple airport stops and layovers.

"We see a huge demand for a direct route connecting these two popular vacation destinations," said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit. "We are thrilled that aha! can help Reno-Tahoe travelers escape to the desert and for Coachella Valley residents to get up to the mountains to take advantage of world-class with skiing with an affordable, convenient nonstop flight."

Flights are currently available for sale at www.flyaha.com and through the aha! Call

Center at 775-439-0888.

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines is the union of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has operated most Embraer and Bombardier airplanes from bases across the continental United States to cities in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest. www.expressjet.com

SOURCE aha!