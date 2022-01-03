'Did you know?' -- 12 facts about the ways Atlas Copco touches consumers' everyday lives

ROCK HILL, S.C., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While the typical consumer may not be especially familiar with Atlas Copco and what it does, most are likely to have everyday brushes with the goods and services that Atlas Copco's compressors, generators, blowers and other industry-supporting solutions have played a major role in producing or enabling. To get a better idea of the multinational manufacturer's global reach and impact, consider the following 12 facts about how Atlas Copco's sustainable productivity solutions touch people's lives on a daily basis.
Did you know that…?
- The sun never sets on Atlas Copco's operations. Founded in Sweden in 1873, Atlas Copco has grown to have locations all over the globe. Its current footprint spans more than 180 countries and they employee over 40,000 people.
- Oil-free air compressors made by Atlas Copco are used by coffee processors demanding the highest levels of purity and energy efficiency. One way compressed air is used in coffee production is to quickly cool coffee beans after roasting. Further, Atlas Copco nitrogen generators are regularly used by coffee makers to help preserve product freshness and aroma during the packaging process. Because coffee beans become stale and flavorless when exposed to oxygen for too long, nitrogen is used to displace any air in the bag and give it a longer shelf life. The nitrogen also helps eliminate any moisture and bacterial growth.
- Every third car in the world is assembled with products and solutions from Atlas Copco. Compressed air is used throughout the automaking process, from engine-building to assembling, painting and cleaning the vehicles as they make their way along the production line. Air processors are used to power a range of the pneumatic tools used along the way, supporting work such as lifting, transporting, positioning and fastening heavy vehicle components. And using compressed air free of oil, water and other contaminants is critical to, for example, ensuring high-quality paint jobs.
- The world's major aircraft manufacturers rely on Atlas Copco's tools and fastening solutions to produce their aircraft. Further, compressed air called "bleed air" is used to make the air in a passenger plane's cabin breathable during flight. And nitrogen, typically generated on-site using tools like Atlas Copco's nitrogen generators, is used for an array of purposes in the aerospace industry, including aircraft tire inflation, aircraft fuel tank blanketing (to decrease the fire risks) and escape slide inflation.
- Energy-efficient compressors from Atlas Copco keep the slopes white and powdery at ski resorts around the world. When extra snow is needed, to maximize the quality and environmental impact of snowmaking, many resorts employ Atlas Copco's Z Series oil-free rotary screw compressors, because the Class Zero oil-free compressed air they produce has no oil content. (To us industry folks, this is known as ISO 8573-1 CLASS 0 air.)
- Your evening glass of wine is produced with the help of clean, oil-free compressed air, likely from Atlas Copco. In fact, Atlas Copco compressors, nitrogen generators and blowers are all commonly used in the modern winemaking process. Compressors are used to introduce oxygen into the wine so it can breathe and soften before being moved into bottles, to keep water out of the lines, to crush grapes, to shift wine from the barrel to the bottle, to affix labels and more. Nitrogen generators are used to remove oxygen from wine bottles, helping ensure freshness, and to help remove dissolved oxygen from the wine itself to minimize harmful oxidation. Blower systems are used in many larger winemaking operations during the wastewater treatment process.
- Medical gas solutions from Atlas Copco provide clean air to hospitals around the world — and hospitals across the United States use Atlas Copco Group products. Hospitals use compressed air for a range of surgical, laboratory and other medical devices. And of course, because medical gases often have a direct impact on patient health, it is critical that the compressed air used for these purposes is 100% oil-free.
- Compressors from Atlas Copco are used to brew beer all across the world. Breweries use compressed air for various functions in the canning, bottling and kegging processes, as well as for wort aeration. And when used for purposes in which the air could come into direct contact with any ingredients, the packaging or the beer itself, it is important to use 100% oil-free air compressors to avoid introducing any contaminants.
- The dinosaur "Atlascopcosaurus" is named after Atlas Copco for providing the equipment that enabled its discovery in Australia. The translated name for the herbivorous dinosaur from the Early Cretaceous period is "Atlas Copco lizard," and it was discovered on a paleontological dig that used Atlas Copco compressors to power rock drills, air-powered breakers and other equipment. (The creature even has its own Wikipedia entry.)
- Atlas Copco employees started a nonprofit organization in 1984 that has provided clean water to almost 2 million people around the world. Called Water for All, the organization's original goal was to provide a well in an drought-stricken area of Peru that employees in Stockholm, Sweden, had learned about on a TV documentary. After the company matched the employees' donations and the initial project was successfully completed, the efforts continued on. Today, there are Water for All organizations run by Atlas Copco employees in more than 50 countries, all of them working to provide clean drinking water, sanitation facilities and hygiene to people in need around the world.
- A small carbon footprint is the sign of big innovation, and Atlas Copco's VSD+ compressors reduce energy consumption by 50%. And because the technology can also significantly cut energy costs for the companies that leverage it — all without compromising air quality or the reliability of the compressed air system — it's also smart for business.
- Air compressors are used in around nine out of 10 factories worldwide, with substantial numbers of them made by Atlas Copco. This should come as no big surprise, as Atlas Copco one of the leading industrial air compressor manufacturers in the world, was the pioneer in rotary screw air compressors and offers a wide range of technologies to produce air and gas in the most efficient way possible.
About Atlas Copco Compressors
Atlas Copco Compressors LLC is part of the Compressor Technique Business Area, headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Atlas Copco Compressors provides innovative solutions including world-class compressors, vacuum pumps, air blowers, quality air products and gas-generation systems, all backed with full service, remote monitoring and auditing services. With a nationwide service and distribution network, Atlas Copco Compressors is your local, national and global partner for all your compressed air needs. Learn more at www.atlascopco.com/air-usa.
