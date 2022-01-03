Movista To Present at NRF 2022 Big Show Alongside IDC Retail Insights

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movista, Inc. Movista, provider of leading retail workforce management and store execution software will present at NRF 2022 Conference and Expo alongside Jon Duke, Research Vice President, IDC Retail Insights. The presentation titled, Beyond Lip Service: Collaboration is the Secret Weapon for Survival is scheduled for January 17th, at 4 pm ET.

Movista launches retailer-supplier collaboration platform to advance visibility and labor optimization across the retail in-store worker ecosystem; significantly expanding available labor capacity and improving workforce productivity at scale

Retailers, CPG companies, and third-party suppliers are using Movista's advancements to mitigate labor staffing setbacks, mitigate out-of-stocks, and improve customer experience via store merchandising compliance with digital workflows between parties that enable leaner labor models

The Platform includes alert automation, execution management, and business intelligence dashboards for a wide variety of personas and stakeholders, including store workers, store leadership, retailer merchants, merchandise operations, and the third-party suppliers

IDC Retail Insights to co-present at NRF alongside Movista on retail workforce connectivity and collaboration

Focusing on the complexity of the retail ecosystem, IDC and Movista will discuss how retailers, brands, and service providers can collaborate better to enable improved outcomes in the store. This presentation will take into account the rapid transformation the industry has experienced in recent years including the explosion of omni-channel retail.

As a Bronze sponsor of NRF 2022, Movista will welcome event attendees from January 16th through the 18th at booth #5256. Visitors will experience an elevated, interactive experience showcasing Movista's latest retail workforce innovations in retailer-supplier collaboration and the related execution and business intelligence dashboards supporting retailers and suppliers.

As the first and only retail workforce and store execution management solution to connect stores, brands, and service providers together in one workspace, Movista delivers unprecedented visibility and efficiency gains across the retail ecosystem.

Full details on Movista's NRF 2022 presentation can be found here -https://www.movista.com/press-release/movista-launches-next-generation-retailer-supplier-collaboration-platform-at-nrf/.

About Movista

Movista is a global, retail execution and workforce management solution provider. As the world's first and only platform solution to enable collaboration between retailers, brands, service providers, and distributors, Movista streamlines work and delivers revenue gains to all retail stakeholders. Learn more, www.movista.com.

