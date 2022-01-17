A New Cajun Classic

OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New from Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine, a special blend of seasoning and spices will take your chili to the next level and tantalize your taste buds. Introducing Tony's Chili Seasoning Mixes!

Tony Chachere's easy and convenient mixes give people who love the robust flavors of Tony's seasonings that satisfying warm and hearty taste in their chili, perfect for a chilly winter evening, a weekend tailgate, or a get together with family and friends. As part of its 50th Anniversary celebration, Tony's introduces its authentic Cajun/Creole-Style Chili Mixes in two flavors – Original and Mild. The new Original Chili Seasoning Mix has a little more kick than the mild and is similar to using Tony's BOLD Creole Seasoning. The new Mild Chili Seasoning Mix packs less heat for those who are so inclined and is similar to using Tony's More Spice Seasoning. Each box mix is designed to be used with two pounds of ground beef or venison, for that perfect pot of chili.

"For years people have been using Tony's products in their chili to help boost the flavor, so we knew it was time to simplify the process and give the people what they want," said Celeste Chachere, Director of Marketing for Tony Chachere's. "Our new Original and Mild Chili Mixes bring the best of our seasoning flavors to this classic dish for a unique spin on an old favorite."

Tony's new Original Chili Seasoning Mix and Mild Chili Seasoning Mix are currently rolling out to grocery stores and retail partners like Brookshire Grocer, SuperValu, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Valu Merchandisers, AG Baton Rouge, Piggly Wiggly and AWG. They are also available at tonychachere.com. Treat yourself to Tony's entire line of seasonings, rice dinner mixes, injectable and pourable marinades, salad dressings and more.

About Tony Chachere's:

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary! Founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony Chachere's® continues to be family-owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. The Louisiana family has carried on the tradition of authenticity and flavor through its line of seasonings, marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and more for both pantry and table.

