Acoer Forms Strategic Partnership with Global System Integrator Armedia to Develop Dedicated Hedera Practice

ATLANTA, DALLAS, and Virginia, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acoer , the developer of multiple Hedera-enabled technologies, such as HashLog, HashLoad and RightsHash, today announced a strategic relationship with global system integrator and software and services provider Armedia , a 5-time Inc 5000 awardee and long-term solution provider to the US Federal Government. Beyond scaling support for Acoer products to meet market demands, and meeting Armedia's growing needs for Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) expertise, both organizations see the partnership as a significant mutual commitment to increase the developer pool and enterprise application development resources for the entire Hedera community.

As an early adopter of Hedera technologies, Acoer has long held the view that the team, technologies, and governance model underpinning Hedera are best-of-breed for building practical, fast, and economically viable DLT-enabled solutions for the enterprise, where the complexity of DLT is abstracted and the focus is on application usability. As a long-time technology services firm working with a myriad of large enterprises and government agencies, Armedia is an expert in efficiently integrating and supporting enterprise-grade systems in complex, often heavy compliance oriented, organizations.

"We are delighted to be in this partnership with Armedia," said Jim Nasr, Acoer CEO. "After years of collaborating in a prior life, we have lots of mutual respect for each other, and also a genuine excitement that we have an opportunity together to help grow the Hedera community and contribute to its further adoption."

"Even though our focus has primarily been working on large government contracts and enterprise technology integration in recent times, we have kept an eye on the DLT space and in particular the work that Acoer has been doing," said James Bailey, Armedia CEO. "We believe that our scale, global development resources, and large-scale project delivery capabilities combined with Acoer's expertise and production ready technologies make this the right time for this partnership to come together and make an even greater commitment to building and supporting Hedera-enabled solutions."

Mance Harmon, CEO and Co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, said, "Entering 2022, enterprises around the world are showing increased interest in developing DLT-enabled applications to remain competitive. Bringing together Acoer's Hedera-powered products and Armedia's global enterprise and government reach and scale will make it drastically simpler for organizations to leverage the power of DLT, and has the potential to accelerate adoption of Hedera-powered applications exponentially."

For more information, visit https://hedera.com/

About Hedera

The Hedera network is the most used, sustainable, enterprise-grade public ledger for the decentralized economy. The platform is governed by a council of the world's leading organizations, including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hedera, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers .

About Acoer

Acoer is an award-winning technology firm, and a leading developer of practical, usable, real-time blockchain-enabled software. We believe software should be safe and honest, we are passionate in putting our users first. We accomplish these objectives through the development of secure, privacy preserving and traceable technologies which can be easily adopted using open protocols and usable interfaces.

Acoer is a globally distributed, employee-owned firm headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit www.acoer.com, or follow us on Twitter at @acoerco.

About Armedia

Armedia, LLC is a 5-time Inc. 5000 awardee, Veteran Owned Small Business, Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified and a long-term solution provider to the US Federal Government. Founded in 2002, Armedia is a technology advisory firm, focused on assisting organizations build the systems and the cultures necessary to manage and harness their data. We provide the expertise in process improvement and how to support that improvement through quality solutions and effective change management. In addition, we also provide expertise and services in content intelligence, big data analytics, cloud migration and modernization, Agile software development, and open source and mobile technologies. Appraised at CMMI Dev Level 3, ISO 27001 and ISO 9001:2015 certified, Armedia brings rigorous process discipline to all projects. In addition, Armedia holds multiple state and federal contract vehicles and has a FedRAMP offering with GSA FedRAMP MarketPlace .

For more information, visit http://www.armedia.com , or follow us on Twitter at @armediallc.

