Kaiyo Introduces New Instant Offer Feature, A First-of-its-Kind for the Furniture Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiyo , a full-service marketplace for pre-loved furniture committed to great design, exceptional customer care, and a more sustainable planet, today launched a first-of-its-kind Instant Offer feature. The new feature provides sellers with immediate gratification by making them an Instant Offer as soon as their furniture has been picked up and allows them to cash out these earnings without waiting for their furniture to sell.

Instant Offer

Instant Offer was created to encourage more people to sell secondhand by providing them with greater convenience and a faster payout. Kaiyo continues to be the only platform to offer its sellers a fast, free furniture pickup, and they also clean, photograph, store, and deliver each piece to its buyer — all at no cost to sellers. Now, sellers receive an Instant Offer as soon as their furniture pickup is complete. If they accept the offer, they can cash out instantly via their online dashboard and payment will be mailed out within two business days. If the offer expires, the piece will be listed on the platform using Kaiyo's existing consignment-like process which pays each seller a revenue share.

"We launched Kaiyo because there was no convenient, planet-friendly/sustainable way for sellers to get rid of their furniture – causing 33 billion pounds of furniture to go to landfills annually according to the EPA. Our goal was to create a seamless platform where we handle the logistics end-to-end so that more people can buy and sell gently-used furniture in a way that is convenient, secure and better for the environment," said Alpay Koralturk, CEO & Founder of Kaiyo. "We believe Instant Offer is the future of the secondhand furniture market and will drive greater participation in the circular economy by providing sellers with a superior, frictionless experience. We're proud to be launching this feature as a continuation of our mission to make great furniture accessible to everyone and more sustainable for the planet."

Rooted in sustainability, Kaiyo has kept more than two and a half million pounds of furniture out of landfills since launching. The company also plants a tree for every order completed on its site in partnership with the National Forest Foundation. Over the past two years, the brand has seen 150 - 200 percent consistent growth every month year over year. As many furniture companies struggle with supply-chain issues that have delayed furniture deliveries by months on end, Kaiyo has thrived by offering consumers an opportunity to shop and receive pieces from trusted brands in as fast as two days. To learn more about Kaiyo, visit kaiyo.com and follow their Instagram @getkaiyo .

ABOUT KAIYO:

Kaiyo is an online furniture marketplace dedicated to great design, exceptional customer care, and a more sustainable planet. Kaiyo makes buying and selling furniture simple and sustainable by providing deep discounts on top brands to its buyers and by handling the moving, pickup, photography, cleaning, and delivery for its sellers. Kaiyo currently serves and provides white-glove delivery to the New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. metropolitan areas, and offers nationwide delivery. The company is backed by Moderne Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Correlation Ventures, and Max Ventures.

Kaiyo (PRNewsfoto/Kaiyo)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kaiyo