Novelis' Specialty Products Third-Party Certified to Contain Up To 99% Recycled Content GreenCircle certification provides independent verification of high-recycled-content in several Novelis building & construction alloys in North America

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced GreenCircle has independently verified that three of its alloys produced for the building and construction markets contain up to 99% recycled content. Through recycling, Novelis preserves the value of aluminum alloys to maximize the environmental benefits of increased recycled content across its product portfolio.

The certification includes Novelis' 3105, 3004, and 3025 alloys, which are produced at its Davenport, Iowa; Richmond, Virginia; and Uhrichsville, Ohio, facilities. These continuous cast facilities serve the commercial transportation and building & construction markets, producing flat-rolled aluminum sheet that contains between 77% and 99% recycled content.

"At Novelis, recycling and sustainability are central to our values, business model and purpose of shaping a sustainable world together," said Ganesh Panneer, Vice President, Operations, Novelis North America. "We are committed to transparency and to being a brand our customers can trust, so pursuing GreenCircle's Recycled Content certification was a natural step for us."

GreenCircle is an unbiased, third-party certification company that provides independent verification that sustainability claims related to an organization's products and operations are honest, valid and transparent.

As part of its goals to reduce its carbon emissions by 30% by 2026 and be carbon neutral by 2050, Novelis is focusing on increasing the amount of recycled content in its products. Requiring just 5% of the energy used to produce primary aluminum with only 5% of the associated greenhouse gases, recycling results in greater carbon reduction and a cleaner environment.

"Novelis has achieved GreenCircle Recycled Content certifications at its Richmond, Uhrichsville and Davenport facilities consecutively for the past decade," said Tad Radzinski, Certification Officer at GreenCircle. "Novelis is leading the way by guaranteeing the percent of recycled content by obtaining third-party verifications. Taking the extra step to get certified, especially for so many consecutive years, is a testament to Novelis' commitment to sustainability and transparency."

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $12.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

About GreenCircle Certified, LLC

GreenCircle Certified was established in 2009 after its founders encountered many unsubstantiated claims in the marketplace. GreenCircle is an internationally recognized third-party certification entity whose thorough evaluation process provides independent verification that sustainability claims related to an organization's products and operations are honest, valid and verified. GreenCircle is ISO 17065 compliant, following industry requirements for bodies certifying products, processes and services.

