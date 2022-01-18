PACTA Announces Strategic Partnership with Ignite Digital Media, An International Digital Marketing Firm.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacta Relations Inc. "PACTA," a boutique investor relations firm for small and mid-cap companies, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Ignite Digital Media, a full-service digital marketing agency with presence in Hong Kong and in Mexico.

With this partnership, PACTA will offer its clientele professional and highly creative digital media and content solutions that optimize reach and engagement with a wide range of audiences and potential investors worldwide.

Ignite Digital Media's diverse team of in-house creatives produce high-quality content, including corporate videos, webinars, and virtual site visits, and deliver strategic paid advertising, social media, event planning, and digital marketing services.

"We are excited to work with the team at Ignite Digital Media," says Lisbet Castillo, Co-Founder of PACTA. "Our partnership with Ignite Digital Media will enable us to strengthen our client's presence in today's digital world."

PACTA's core business is building long-lasting relationships between international companies and like-minded individuals worldwide by providing access to a curated group of global investors, exclusive international events, and highly effective marketing strategies.

"Partnering with PACTA presents an incredible opportunity for our team to collaborate with a passionate group of female entrepreneurs who have extensive network and experience in the investor relations and corporate world," Annia M. Dugelby, Managing Director of Ignite Digital Media.

The strategic cross-promotional partnership will be effective immediately.

ABOUT PACTA

PACTA is a boutique investor relations and digital marketing firm for small and mid-cap companies that are publicly trading or ready to take the next step in the capital markets. We build long-lasting relationships between companies and like-minded investors worldwide. With a strong presence in the United States, Canada and Mexico, PACTA connects you with a curated group of global investors, provides first access to exclusive events, and puts a team of experts to work on all your digital marketing needs.

ABOUT IGNITE DIGITAL MEDIA

Ignite Digital Media is a full-service digital marketing agency that provides professional and highly creative digital media solutions that optimize reach and engagement. Ignite Digital Media's diverse team of in-house creatives produce high-quality content that connects brands with a wide range of audiences and potential investors worldwide.

