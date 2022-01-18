PROCURE MARKS 6,000TH PATIENT TO COMPLETE TREATMENT

SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProCure Proton Therapy Center surpassed a major milestone Monday when Edmund Laska, 71, of Staten Island, NY, became its 6,000th patient to complete treatment since the center opened 10 years ago.

Edmund Laska, 71, of Staten Island, NY, became ProCure's 6,000th patient to complete treatment on Jan. 17, 2022.

"We were truly honored to play a part in Mr. Laska's cancer journey," said Dr. Brian Chon, ProCure Medical Director. "Mr. Laska and patients like him put their trust in us, and we take that trust very seriously. Treating 6,000 patients is a testament to the great team we have at ProCure and the effectiveness of proton therapy."

ProCure, located in Somerset, NJ, became the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility in 2012. It treats a range of cancers, including diseases of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases.

Proton therapy is a highly advanced form of radiation treatment that safely and precisely destroys cancer cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Laska, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021, said proton therapy was an attractive treatment option because it has fewer side effects than traditional radiation therapy.

"It didn't hurt. I didn't feel a thing," Laska said. "When I get out of a treatment session, I continue my normal schedule."

"Before I was diagnosed, I was fortunate enough to know somebody who had treatment at ProCure and they guided me during the decision-making process," Laska added. "I had a leg up and would love to give back in the same way. Everyone at ProCure was super friendly and did everything they could to help you out. It is an honor to be their 6,000th patient."

"We would like to thank all of the fantastic physicians and institutions that we partnered with over the years, such as Princeton Radiation Oncology (now Astera Cancer Care), CentraState Medical Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Mount Sinai, Montefiore, NYU School of Medicine, Northwell Health, the Central New Jersey Division of Regional Cancer Care Associates and Hackensack Meridian Healthcare System. We are extremely grateful for the confidence entrusted upon us regarding the care of patients and their loved ones," said Tom Wang, president, ProCure Proton Therapy Center.

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers that includes diseases of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, ProCure enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives.

