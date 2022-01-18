Washington Speakers Bureau Adds Three Empowering Leaders - Jennifer Aaker, Naomi Bagdonas, and Obi Felten - to Exclusive Speaker Roster

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Speakers Bureau is pleased to announce the addition of three groundbreaking leaders - Jennifer Aaker, Naomi Bagdonas, and Obi Felten - to their exclusive speaker roster.

"Empowering female voices are crucial as we move forward in this new 'normal'" explained WSB CEO Christine Farrell. "Aaker, Bagdonas, and Felten use various tactics ranging from humor and vast experience to technological advances and scientific findings to encourage growth, challenge societal norms, and improve everyday living. We could not be prouder to have each of them join our WSB family."

Dr. Jennifer Aaker is a bestselling author, and General Atlantic Professor and Coulter Family Faculty Fellow at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Pulling from her own experience and sharing findings from behavioral scientists, stories from leaders around the world and advice from world-class comedians, she shares revealing findings about how humor works, encouraging audiences to leverage these findings in their professional and personal lives.

She's also a leading expert on how purpose and meaning shape individual choices and how technology can positively impact well-being. As a board member and advisor to several companies and leadership teams, Dr. Aaker assists in digital transformation, incorporating human well-being into corporate strategy to drive business performance, global brand building, and embracing a new leadership type for the innovation economy - one anchored in purpose, fueled by levity.

Naomi Bagdonas is a lecturer in management at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, bestselling author, and executive advisor. She empowers leaders to build more innovative, collaborative, and joyful work cultures (and lives) - a message that resonates powerfully as companies look to move forward into a "post-covid" society and world. She regularly facilitates interactive sessions for the boards and leadership teams of Fortune 100 companies and nonprofits.

Versed in behavioral science and human perception, she advises on numerous topics ranging from leadership presence to media appearances, to political campaign strategies, and beyond. Bagdonas' work on the power of humor has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Forbes, and Good Morning America. Additionally, her pioneering research on team chemistry was the cover story of the Harvard Business Review and led to her co-writing and producing a music video on the topic.

Dr. Aaker and Bagdonas are national bestselling co-authors of Humor, Seriously, which was named one of 5 Business Books That are Surprisingly Fun to Read by Adam Grant, Susan Cain, Malcolm Gladwell, and Dan Pink. Additionally, the pair discuss how humor makes human lives better in tangible ways in a newly released TED Talk, available here.

Obi Felten is the founder and CEO of Flourish Labs, a purpose-driven startup combining cutting edge mental health science and technology to foster flourishing and improved mental health. Prior to this role, Felten was the Head of Getting Moonshots Ready for Contact with the Real World at X (formerly Google X), Alphabet's "moonshot factory" and innovation lab.

Felten is an advocate for women, people of color, and other underrepresented groups in technology. At X, she founded the diversity and inclusion team, supported several employee resource groups, and served on the leadership team for Women of Alphabet in the Bay Area. She regularly mentors female startup founders and leaders preparing for board service.

These speakers are known for their abilities to captivate audiences with stories of human potential, while encouraging them to take the leaps necessary to grow professionally while living fuller, more whole personal lives.

