Winter Skin Solutions And New Year, 'Butter' You <span class="legendSpanClass">Tree Hut's Loyal Fans Get What They Want In 2022: Hydrating, Glowing & Energized Skin & Body Care</span>

COPPELL, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tree Hut, the makers of America's No. 1 Body Scrubs, announced today, new Shea Sugar Scrubs and Whipped Body Butters, to help winterize and help your skin glow. Products are returning or newly available at Target and Walmart, as well as online at both retailers.

Details:

Walmart:

Target:

Tree Hut fans will be excited to try the new Strawberry Sugar Scrub featuring Beta Hydroxy Acid & Salicylic Acid to help smooth skin texture and achieve a brighter-looking tone. Also new, are the brand's Moroccan Rose and Coco Colada Whipped Butters. Tree Hut's Whipped Butters glide nicely on skin, feel light-as-air but pack major moisture. Tree Hut's Moroccan Rose Whipped Butter contains rich oils, such as, Moroccan Argan Oil and Rosehip Oil – both which will help to increase skin elasticity, balance, and hydrate dry skin, while also refining skin texture for a natural glow. Tree Hut's Whipped Body Butters all contain Shea Butter, which is known to moisturize, nourish and soften skin, perfect for the winter season.

"There's no better way to start out fresh, than with beautiful, hydrated, and healthy skin", said Sr. Product Development Manager, Kristal Harmon. "We value our fans on TikTok and Instagram and aim to help them glow from head-to-toe all year long", says Harmon

To extend glowing skin from head-to-toe, you will also see expansion of their Sugar Face Scrubs, which feature a face-friendly formula made with real sugar, packed full of superfood ingredients like Pineapple, Watermelon, Blueberry, and Turmeric plus Alpha Hydroxy Acid, all to help buff away skin-dulling impurities while helping to nourish & tone skin.

Tree Hut will also expand their distribution of the Tropic Glow Line, offering the Firming Shea Sugar Body Scrub and Firming Whipped Body Butter, which features Shea Butter, Cupuaçu Butter and Guarana and a warm, exotic scent to help boost skin's elasticity and refine texture.

Tree Hut products are paraben-free, vegan, sulfate-free, alcohol-free and contain no formaldehyde donors and are made in the USA. With more than 246 million views of #treehut on TikTok, Tree Hut is one of the leading beauty brands in the U.S. To learn more about Tree Hut's Shea Sugar Scrubs and other products, visit www.treehutshea.com or follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to see more and for more information.

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand produces out of Texas and has spent twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include face, shave, lip, and body collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches."

SOURCE Tree Hut