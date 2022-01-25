Nicole Malachowski is the 2022 Keynote Speaker at TFA Exchange

BALTIMORE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA) hosts TFA Exchange, which occurs January 26 and January 27, 2022, where up to 800 TFA registered representatives or investment advisor representatives will attend. This event is an opportunity for new and existing representatives to learn about new products and services and improve their leadership skills.

Transamerica logo (PRNewsFoto/Transamerica Retirement Solution) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

The meeting opens with keynote speaker Nicole Malachowski. She is a 21-year United States Air Force veteran (Colonel, retired) and the first woman to fly as part of the USAF Air Demonstration Squadron, better known as the Thunderbirds. She will share her significant experience and outstanding leadership expertise with attendees.

Malachowski has successfully forged a path through some immense cultural changes within the military and significant adversity in her personal and professional life. She offers an inspiring story of the power of determination and the drive of a truly indomitable spirit.

"The TFA Exchange event is focused on bringing together TFA representatives from across the U.S. to connect and learn from each other," said George Chuang, President of TFA. "Additionally, we want to inspire our advisors and teach them they can scale their business beyond themselves to a growing business concern. Bringing in Nicole Malachowski as keynote speaker will inspire our representatives, and the lessons she imparts can benefit all TFA representatives, their teams, and the entire organization."

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2020, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $49 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is one of the world's largest providers of life insurance, pension solutions and asset management products, operating in more than 20 markets worldwide. For the full year of 2020, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, please visit www.transamerica.com.

About Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA) is a broker-dealer and registered investment advisor located in the United States that's in the business of helping people. TFA is a part of Transamerica, a company with over 100 years of history, and is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions. TFA's representatives strive to serve people from all backgrounds and encourage clients to think differently about their future in pursuit of their financial success. Properly licensed representatives may offer securities and investment advisory services through Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA), Member FINRA, SIPC, and Registered Investment Advisor.

To learn more, go to https://www.tfaconnect.com/

Media inquiries:

Erin Yang

(303) 383-5295

Julie Quinlan

(303) 383-5923

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TRANSAMERICA