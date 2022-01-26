NEW Episode: The 1600 Sessions Podcast

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of the 1600 Sessions podcast today, "Abraham Lincoln, Robert Burns, and the Scottish Connection," which details the long history of Scottish influence on the White House, dating back to the Scottish stonemasons that contributed to the construction of the Executive Mansion.

(PRNewsfoto/White House Historical Association) (PRNewswire)

In this episode, Association President Stewart McLaurin speaks with Murray Pittock, professor at the University of Glasgow and Ian Houston, president of the Scottish Business Network Americas, about President Abraham Lincoln's fondness for famed poet Robert Burns and Scottish culture throughout his life. Burns authored "Auld Lang Syne" in the late 18th century and was one of Lincoln's greatest literary and personal inspirations.

"It's pretty likely that Burns' songs were being sung in the Ohio Valley when Lincoln was there in the 1820s and that he had some acquaintance with the poet earlier," said Pittock.

"Many of the songs and poetry of Burns were about love and love for other people. I believe that [Lincoln] would have used that poetry as he communicated with Mary [Todd]," said Houston.

The 1600 Sessions is available on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and Stitcher.

To hear the full episode, visit The1600sessions.org.

The 1600 Sessions

In this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House. Each episode includes a prominent guest or guests to discuss varying facets of White House history, including insights from former staff and many other topical issues.

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White House Historical Association