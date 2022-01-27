AEEZO Digital Photo Frame Becomes A Must-have Home Smart Device for The Elderly

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeezo is a professional digital photo frame brand that released its HD series of digital photo frames with simple and easy-to-use features designed to make it easy for even elderly parents to set up and use, and is popular among parents' families for its reasonable price and straightforward and practical features. It has quickly become a popular digital photo frame brand and entered hundreds of thousands of homes in the past year on Amazon.

Aeezo digital photo frame (PRNewswire)

Aeezo digital photo frame series

Dreamtimes

8-inch WiFi digital photo frame with 1280*800 IPS touch screen HD display, 8GB storage, automatic rotation, easy to remotely share photos or videos through the AiMOR application. It is great for those who prefer smaller types of electronics.

Portrait 01

9-inch WiFi digital photo frame, 1280*800 IPS touch screen smart cloud photo frame, with 16GB storage space, share photos or videos through the Frameo app, auto-rotate, and wall-mounted.

Dream Plus 01

WiFi digital photo frame 10.1 inch IPS touch screen FHD 2K display smart cloud photo frame with 16GB storage, easy to set up, share photos and videos through the AiMOR application, automatic rotation. Its ultra-high resolution is ideal for playback of photography.

SKL13

WiFi Digital Picture Frame 13.3 Inch HD touch screen smart large photo frame with Large storage, auto-rotate, remote control, easy setup to share photos and videos via AiMOR APP. Consumers can't miss this one if they love a big screen digital photo frame.

Deals people have to notice

Since its establishment, Aeezo has been committed to creating digital photo frames that are more suitable for the elderly. Some of their products will be discounted during the launch. Aeezo's online store will go on sale on February 1 and will offer a 15% discount from February 1 to March 1. There will be a 15% discount on all the products. Use Coupon code: aeezo15fs can get 15%OFF full discount and free shipping promotion.

The launch of its official website provides users with an even better selection and more savings, with Aeezo's webstore (www.aeezo.com) offering a 15% discount sitewide from February 1, 2022 to March 1, 2022.

Aeezo wants to make sure they are giving their customers the best opportunity to get what they want at an affordable price.

