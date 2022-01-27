HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Mobile Clinical Research, LLC ("AMCR"), a privately held company, launches a new decentralized trial model, bringing state of the art clinical care to the patient, and novel options to their trusted physician-providers.

Apex Mobile Clinical Research (PRNewswire)

Apex Mobile Clinical Research Launches Company to Connect Clinical Care and Research in Underserved Communities

AMCR is an innovative new company providing rapid and scalable decentralized clinical trial solutions and services to disproportionally impacted patient populations and underserved communities. Using mobile technology and home visits by study team healthcare providers (HCPs), AMCR's decentralized model makes participation in clinical research exceedingly more accessible for physicians and for their patients, while keeping the trusted patient-provider relationship intact. By placing patients at the center of the decentralized model, AMCR positions the patient's home as the hub for clinical trial activities, eliminating many frequent study-related visits to clinics and hospitals.

Most physicians don't offer clinical research to their patients, primarily due to lack of infrastructure and cost to implement, and patients don't participate because of lack of access, or they don't want to leave their trusted physician. Because of these barriers, up to 97% of physicians and patients are currently lost to clinical research. AMCR enables site set-up and supplements existing clinic resources so that physicians can conduct clinical trials, offer state of the art care options to their patients, and reach broad and diverse patient populations.

While many companies have adopted some aspects of the decentralized trial model, AMCR is at the forefront in working with non-traditional sites to provide state-of-the-art care to an underserved patient population. There is unlimited potential for this model to reach patients who could benefit from clinical research but, for a variety of reasons, cannot access it.

"Decentralization of clinical trials is a critical and necessary step forward in the research space whose need has become accentuated with the current COVID-19 pandemic," said Stephen Harrison, MD, AMCR's Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, this will open the door to physicians and patients who previously had no access to cutting edge clinical trials."

Some of the many potential benefits to the AMCR model include faster trial recruitment, which can accelerate patient access to important medical interventions and reduce costs for pharmaceutical sponsors; improve patient retention, which may reduce missing data, shorten clinical trial timelines, and improve data interpretability; greater control, convenience, and comfort for patients by offering at home care; increased diversity of the population enrolled in clinical trials; and an opportunity for home administration or home use of investigational products, which may be more representative of real-world administration/use post-approval.

About Apex Mobile Clinical Research

To learn more, visit www.apexmobilecr.com

Apex Mobile Clinical Research's Media Contact:

Jennifer Spinks

info@apexmobilecr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apex Mobile Clinical Research