CASSANDRA ANNOUNCES FOUNDATIONAL STUDY TO UNCOVER MINDSET & VALUES OF GENERATION ALPHA First syndicated study of its kind to reveal new and emerging dynamics within the Gen Alpha cohort

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassandra, ENGINE's insights and strategy group that studies trendsetting young consumers, today announced they are conducting a new syndicated study on Generation Alpha (defined as ages 0-11), which will be released this quarter. Cassandra believes it's imperative to study Gen Alpha now to help clients understand their current mindset and behaviors as they come of age and develop – and ultimately impact culture, business, and brands.

Cassandra, ENGINE’s insights and strategy group that studies trendsetting young consumers, today announced they are conducting a new syndicated study on Generation Alpha. Cassandra data has found that this cohort is “Generation Infinite” – with infinite challenges as well as infinite possibilities. (PRNewswire)

Cassandra today announced they are conducting a syndicated study on Generation Alpha to uncover their mindset & values.

Cassandra data has found that this cohort is "Generation Infinite" – with infinite challenges as well as infinite possibilities. Cassandra research reveals that when Gen Zs are asked about the next generation (Gen Alpha), they express concern, worry, and sadness. In their opinion, Gen Alpha has been handed a lot – from the climate crisis to the impact of social media. The problems can seem to be infinite.

Gen Alpha could be the first generation that is infinite in their lifetimes and worldview – living to 100 years of age and beyond. How will they navigate this infinity? They are also coming of age in a world where information and misinformation are also infinite. What will this mindset look like as Gen Alpha comes of age and moves forward? The syndicated study will address these questions – and reveal key hallmarks of this generation and what makes them unique.

Kathy Sheehan, SVP, Cassandra, said: "For more than twenty years, Cassandra has been the authority on understanding youth culture, first starting with Millennials and then later, Gen Z. It is only natural that we should build upon this rich heritage of generational insights and culture and apply it to the next cohort."

If you are interested in learning more about this new Cassandra offering, or have your own questions about Gen Alpha, please contact Kathy Sheehan at Kathy.sheehan@cassandra.co

ABOUT CASSANDRA

We empower companies to See Tomorrow® through trend forecasting, research, brand strategy, and consulting services that drive innovation and build deeper engagement with youth. Cassandra is an insights and cultural strategy group within ENGINE, a global, full-service media and marketing services company. As the leading experts on young consumers and the cultural forces shaping their lives for nearly 20 years, Cassandra is the foremost authority on Millennials and Generation Z. Membership includes a 12-month engagement with our insights platform where you will have access to the leading syndicated study of the behaviors, mindsets, and preferences of young consumers as well as cross-industry examples and implications to inspire your brand. To learn more about the Cassandra Report® and the benefits of becoming a Cassandra client, please contact us. https://cassandra.co

MEDIA CONTACT

Laura Czaja

Director, Corporate Communications

ENGINE

laura.czaja@enginegroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ENGINE Group