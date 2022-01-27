LIVEONE EXPANDS PODCASTONE CONTENT INTO TESLA VEHICLES AND ON ANDROID AUTOMOTIVE APP

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through membership, subscriptions, and live and virtual events, announced today that several hit podcasts from its subsidiary, PodcastOne , are now available across Tesla cars via LiveOne's LiveXLive streaming platform.

Fan-favorite series Carolla Classics with Adam Carolla, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang and many more will now be readily available in the "Podcast" section for Tesla-driving fans on the go, adding even more great content for LiveXLive users on mobile and browser.

This news underscores LiveOne's commitment to provide premium content to its members. The podcasts currently featured across Tesla cars via the LiveXLive streaming platform include:

Additional PodcastOne podcasts will be added.

"We are excited to expand our exclusive podcast content into Tesla and within the Android automotive app," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveOne. "Audiences can now engage and discover our hit franchises in their cars, home and everywhere in between."

"As someone who has grown to love the podcast medium, and who has a Tesla, it's great that our podcast is easily discoverable in cars," said Doug Ellin, Host of Hollywood Wayz, Victory The Podcast and Emmy Award-winning creator of Entourage. "I am thrilled that we are able to expand to new audiences and provide our advertisers with another channel."

This news follows the recent announcement of the launch of the LiveXLive app across vehicles using Android Automotive platform. Android Automotive continues to see wide adoption from virtually all the major automotive OEMs, including Ford, GMC, Dodge, Chrysler, Volvo, Polestar, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, Nissan, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, and others.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveOne in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveOne umbrella. Amassing more than 2.48 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull'' Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Jay Cutler, Brett Favre, Robert Horry and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, This is MONSTERS, Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveOne's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships, subscriptions and live and virtual events. As of January 2022, the Company has accrued a paid subscriber base of over 1.35** million, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, 268 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and has created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include LiveXLive, PPVOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spi-out, distribution or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

** Included in the total number of subscribers for the reported periods are certain subscribers which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these subscribers.

